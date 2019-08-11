Hollywood Actor Armie Hammer Calls Out Top Marvel Entertainment Exec over Donations to Trump

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer took to Twitter to call out the chairman of Marvel Entertainment, Isaac Perlmutter, over the contributions Perlmutter has made to President Donald Trump over the years.

Hammer’s remarks come on the heels of the controversy surrounding Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of Equinox, SoulCycle and the Miami Dolphins, who has also come under recent fire for daring to donate to Trump.

In fact, Hammer made explicitly clear in his tweet that his remarks were spurred by the Ross controversy.

Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) August 9, 2019

“Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin,” Hammer said.

While some accused Hammer of just being bitter that he has not been a part of the expansive and lucrative Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s worth pointing out that Marvel Entertainment is a separate entity from Marvel Studios. The former primarily handles licensing and television. The latter is the one that produces movies.

Given that, it’s still not clear what Hammer’s aim was as far as going after Perlmutter, aside from attacking someone with differing political views.

And if you take a closer look at how, exactly, Perlmutter has been donating money, it sort of refutes Hammer’s implication that the Marvel chairman is just funneling all of his resources into Trump.

Perlmutter donated $1 million to Trump’s wounded veterans fundraiser during the 2016 primary race, as The Hollywood Reporter noted at the time. It’s unclear if Hammer is criticizing what should be a donation to a good cause.

And while that’s certainly a sizable contribution, The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Perlmutter also donated $2 million to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s effort for the 2016 primaries.

Perhaps Hammer’s criticisms primarily have to do with contributions made after Trump became president? Even then, the numbers don’t exactly stand out in a political realm dominated by six- and seven-figure donations.

According to Federal Election Commission records obtained by The Hill, Perlmutter recently donated $600,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign.

Hammer, whose film credits include 2015’s “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and 2013’s “The Lone Ranger,” has never been shy about espousing his political and ideological beliefs on Twitter.

Friendly reminder: there has been more than 1 mass shooting per day (251 in total) this year… and of the people who didn’t die and went to the hospital, just remember that 62% of all American bankruptcies are due to medical bills. #GodBlessAmerica — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) August 4, 2019

It’s also worth noting that Hammer’s remarks are coming during a time period where it’s becoming exceedingly risky to be a Trump supporter on virtually any level.

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, for instance, could be under investigation for doxing grassroots Trump supporters. And as the Ross controversy showed, billionaires and their businesses are being targeted too.

