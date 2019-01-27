SECTIONS
Hollywood Actor Daniel Radcliffe Attacks Tom Brady over Trump Support: ‘Take That MAGA Hat Out’

By Jack Davis
at 10:23am
Harry Potter knew a lot about the magic of hats — a subject that also has grabbed the attention of the actor who once played the young wizard.

In an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, actor Daniel Radcliffe made it clear that he has not forgotten a 2015 interview with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during which a “Make America Great Again” hat could be seen in Brady’s locker.

Radcliffe was asked which team he would support in the upcoming Super Bowl to be played Feb. 3 between Brady’s Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

“Rams. Cause like the whole world is rooting against the Patriots…sorry,” Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe was asked whether Brady, 41, should retire.

Radcliffe said Brady can keep playing, but “he should stop winning things.”

And above all, he should be politically correct, Radcliffe implied.

“Take that MAGA hat out of your locker. I feel like that was the moment when, as a country, we were all like ‘Come on, dude! You’re awesome…Don’t put that in here,”‘ the English actor.

“So Rams. I don’t know if they’re going to win, but I want them to,” he said.

Many on Twitter though Radcliffe should stick to acting.

Trump has made no secret of his support for the Patriots and Brady.

When New England made it to the Super Bowl, Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!”

Brady, who long before Trump became president had gone golfing with Trump, distanced himself from Trump during the 2017 furor over whether athletes should stand for the national anthem.

After Trump demanded all athletes stand, Brady called the comment “just divisive,” according to Fox News.

Brady also skipped the 2017 White House visit after the Patriots won the Super Bowl that year.

