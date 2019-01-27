Hollywood Actor Daniel Radcliffe Attacks Tom Brady over Trump Support: ‘Take That MAGA Hat Out’

Harry Potter knew a lot about the magic of hats — a subject that also has grabbed the attention of the actor who once played the young wizard.

In an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, actor Daniel Radcliffe made it clear that he has not forgotten a 2015 interview with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during which a “Make America Great Again” hat could be seen in Brady’s locker.

Radcliffe was asked which team he would support in the upcoming Super Bowl to be played Feb. 3 between Brady’s Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

“Rams. Cause like the whole world is rooting against the Patriots…sorry,” Radcliffe said.

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s rooting for the Rams in the #SuperBowl and has a message for Tom Brady: “Take that MAGA hat out your locker” | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/uGI608bP3b — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2019

Radcliffe was asked whether Brady, 41, should retire.

Radcliffe said Brady can keep playing, but “he should stop winning things.”

And above all, he should be politically correct, Radcliffe implied.

“Take that MAGA hat out of your locker. I feel like that was the moment when, as a country, we were all like ‘Come on, dude! You’re awesome…Don’t put that in here,”‘ the English actor.

“So Rams. I don’t know if they’re going to win, but I want them to,” he said.

Many on Twitter though Radcliffe should stick to acting.

FREEDOM: wearing whatever hat you want to wear. Yes. sometimes there are consequences. But, come on, there is nothing un-American about wearing this hat. In fact, it’s pro-American. Daniel Radcliffe slams Tom Brady over Trump support and MAGA hathttps://t.co/MEI2ClQVk3 — Jim Grunseth (@1jgrunseth9) January 27, 2019

Trump has made no secret of his support for the Patriots and Brady.

When New England made it to the Super Bowl, Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!”

Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

Brady, who long before Trump became president had gone golfing with Trump, distanced himself from Trump during the 2017 furor over whether athletes should stand for the national anthem.

After Trump demanded all athletes stand, Brady called the comment “just divisive,” according to Fox News.

Brady also skipped the 2017 White House visit after the Patriots won the Super Bowl that year.

