Hollywood Actors Threaten Boycott of Georgia After Kemp Victory

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supportersJessica McGowan / Getty ImagesDemocratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Abrams and her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, are in a tight race that is too close to call. A runoff for Georgia's governor is likely. (Jessica McGowan / Getty Images)

By Ethan Barton
at 10:55am
Several Hollywood actors have called for a boycott of Georgia’s film industry after Republican Brian Kemp officially won the state’s gubernatorial contest.

The hashtag #boycottgeorgia began to trend after Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic state representative and romance novelist, announced Friday that she would no longer challenge the Georgia Secretary of State’s election results.

While Abrams acknowledged Kemp would be the winner of the election, she refused to call her speech a “concession” because a “concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true, or proper.”

Before Kemp was certified as the official victor, actors were already threatening to boycott working in Georgia, a state with a large film industry that’s been dubbed the Hollywood of the South.

The reaction from Hollywood comes after Abrams has continued to argue, without evidence, that Kemp purposely suppressed black voters while he led the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Abrams mounted several lawsuits over the election results and repeatedly declared she wouldn’t admit defeat until every vote was counted.

Abrams has since responded to the calls for a boycott, saying that while she appreciates Hollywood’s calls for action, she does not want them to hurt people who make a living in the state’s film industry. Instead, the Democratic politician wants them to get involved in a new voting rights organization she is launching called “Fair Fight Georgia.”

In a Sunday morning interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Abrams refused to call Kemp a “legitimate” governor and claimed there was “a deliberate and intentional disinvestment and I think destruction of the administration of elections in the state of Georgia.”

Abrams said during the interview that she plans on running for office again.

