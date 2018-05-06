The Western Journal

Hollywood Actress Attends Anti-Gun Protest, Brings Her Own Armed Guards for Protection

By Jack Davis
May 6, 2018 at 1:32pm

Actress Alyssa Milano came to the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Saturday to talk about the evils of firearms.

However, a video released on Twitter shows the anti-gun actress relied upon armed security to protect her.

The video posted by Ben Howe shows a man identified as NRA member Will Haraway asking a member of Milano’s security team if he was armed.

Is Alyssa Milano a hypocrite about guns?

Milano’s guard was not amused.

“I’m going to ask you to leave,” the guard said as he moved in front of Haraway and, with the two men face to face, walked forward as Haraway retreated.

“How far do I have to go?” Haraway asked in the video.

“I’m going to need you on the sidewalk,” the guard replied.

The sight of an armed security member protecting an anti-gun advocate was not lost on the crowd.

“Hypocrite! Alyssa you’re a hypocrite! You have armed security here!” someone on the crowd can be heard to yell.

In a later video, Milano talks to Haraway, and tell his son she hopes the child grows up in a world where people are “less fossilized in their political views.”

A man off camera can then be heard inviting Milano to appear on NRA TV. After first saying, “If …” Milano then retreats talking about “my time” after guards stepped between her and the NRA supporters.

Milano’s actions irked Hannah Bleau, who vented her feelings on Chicks on The Right.

“I really don’t care what she or her brain dead minions had to say, because they’ve made it clear they don’t care about the Second Amendment, and I’m not willing to debate someone who has decided that the Second Amendment is irrelevant. Step off my rights and get out of my face,” she wrote.

“Anyway, she attended this event in protest, and guess what she was surrounded by? If you said, ‘armed guards, DING DING DING! You are correct!” she wrote.

Print

