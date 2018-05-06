Hollywood Actress Attends Anti-Gun Protest, Brings Her Own Armed Guards for Protection

Actress Alyssa Milano came to the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas on Saturday to talk about the evils of firearms.

However, a video released on Twitter shows the anti-gun actress relied upon armed security to protect her.

The video posted by Ben Howe shows a man identified as NRA member Will Haraway asking a member of Milano’s security team if he was armed.

This is Will Haraway a CCW @nra member. He asked @Alyssa_Milano’s security if he was armed (he was) and then asked Alyssa about it. Here’s what happened. (She comes to talk to him after this and I will post that longer video shortly). pic.twitter.com/qMsq6rbzDd — Ben (@BenHowe) May 5, 2018

Milano’s guard was not amused.

“I’m going to ask you to leave,” the guard said as he moved in front of Haraway and, with the two men face to face, walked forward as Haraway retreated.

“How far do I have to go?” Haraway asked in the video.

“I’m going to need you on the sidewalk,” the guard replied.

The sight of an armed security member protecting an anti-gun advocate was not lost on the crowd.

“Hypocrite! Alyssa you’re a hypocrite! You have armed security here!” someone on the crowd can be heard to yell.

So @Alyssa_Milano wants to see the unedited video of her and her armed guards “printing”. I have no idea who she is talking to at first, @rangerholton respectfully chimes in. Watch. Also Alyssa please answer why you lied about having no armed guards. #NRAAM2018 #nra @NRATV pic.twitter.com/BuHsvDB9BG — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) May 6, 2018

In a later video, Milano talks to Haraway, and tell his son she hopes the child grows up in a world where people are “less fossilized in their political views.”

A man off camera can then be heard inviting Milano to appear on NRA TV. After first saying, “If …” Milano then retreats talking about “my time” after guards stepped between her and the NRA supporters.

Ironic that @Alyssa_Milano’s ARMED guard, at her anti-gun rally outside of the NRA convention, intimidated and chased away NRATV staff members. I saw no such thuggish behavior from actual NRA members at the convention. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 6, 2018

Milano’s actions irked Hannah Bleau, who vented her feelings on Chicks on The Right.

“I really don’t care what she or her brain dead minions had to say, because they’ve made it clear they don’t care about the Second Amendment, and I’m not willing to debate someone who has decided that the Second Amendment is irrelevant. Step off my rights and get out of my face,” she wrote.

“Anyway, she attended this event in protest, and guess what she was surrounded by? If you said, ‘armed guards, DING DING DING! You are correct!” she wrote.

