Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted an image Tuesday of a United States Postal Service mail truck on the back of a tow truck and speculated that the mail truck might have been stolen in order to rig the upcoming election.

In an accompanying tweet, Curtis seemed to assert the driver of the tow truck was a supporter of President Donald Trump, and that the driver might be attempting to steal mail-in ballots.

“I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy?” she wrote.

“Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS?”

I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy? Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS ? Let’s not let it happen! @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/gG765Caldm — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020

TRENDING: Mainstream Media Exploits Death of Adopted Child with COVID, Minimize Her Numerous Other Health Conditions

The “Halloween” actress concluded, “Let’s not let it happen,” and tagged former Vice President Joe Biden in her post.

Of course, Twitter users replied with a number of perfectly reasonable explanations as to why the mail truck might have been towed.

Some of those responding to Curtis pointed out that it may have simply been taken away for repairs:

Is this the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome you've seen yet? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 87% (48 Votes) 13% (7 Votes)

I think the truck just broke down 😂 u cant possibly be this slow — yung_bossman (@fuckgayits) August 12, 2020

Are we sure the Mail truck didn’t just break down? — Bob Madia (@BobMadia1) August 12, 2020

Lol or the mail truck broke down. It happens sometimes 😂😂😂😂 — Mark Mattsberry (@SirLEFTYDuro) August 12, 2020

RELATED: Raymond Allen, 'Sanford and Son' and 'Good Times' Actor, Dead at Age 91

Others hit the actress for attempting to create a controversy out of nothing, while some commenters insulted her for drawing a conclusion of election fraud simply because she saw a mail truck being towed away:

The mental gymnastics you would need to use to arrive at that conclusion is beyond words. pic.twitter.com/79L2T142Pv — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) August 12, 2020

Medication time — Kyle W Reagan (@KWReagan) August 12, 2020

Now this guy – he’s prolly gonna have grease and dirt on him. And maybe gonna spit or something. And he’s gonna have *functional* muscles that aren’t oiled up for show or anything! Might be kinda scary for you, but remain calm bcz 9 times out of 10 he’s a nice dude. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) August 12, 2020

Curtis followed up her tow truck image with a pair of posts in support of Biden and his new running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California:

BIDEN🇺🇸HARRIS🇺🇸2020 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020

“So many people writing and feeling galvanized with the choice of @KamalaHarris to join @JoeBiden,” she tweeted.

So many people writing and feeling galvanized with the choice of @KamalaHarris to join @JoeBiden A BOLD CHOICE. A STRONG CHOICE. THE RIGHT CHOICE! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020

“A BOLD CHOICE. A STRONG CHOICE. THE RIGHT CHOICE!” Curtis concluded of Harris.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.