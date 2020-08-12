SECTIONS
Hollywood Actress Pushes Bizarre Conspiracy About Trump Supporters Stealing Mail Trucks

By Johnathan Jones
Published August 12, 2020 at 8:15am
Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted an image Tuesday of a United States Postal Service mail truck on the back of a tow truck and speculated that the mail truck might have been stolen in order to rig the upcoming election.

In an accompanying tweet, Curtis seemed to assert the driver of the tow truck was a supporter of President Donald Trump, and that the driver might be attempting to steal mail-in ballots.

“I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy?” she wrote.

“Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS?”

The “Halloween” actress concluded, “Let’s not let it happen,” and tagged former Vice President Joe Biden in her post.

Of course, Twitter users replied with a number of perfectly reasonable explanations as to why the mail truck might have been towed.

Some of those responding to Curtis pointed out that it may have simply been taken away for repairs:

Others hit the actress for attempting to create a controversy out of nothing, while some commenters insulted her for drawing a conclusion of election fraud simply because she saw a mail truck being towed away:

Curtis followed up her tow truck image with a pair of posts in support of Biden and his new running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California:

“So many people writing and feeling galvanized with the choice of @KamalaHarris to join @JoeBiden,” she tweeted.

“A BOLD CHOICE. A STRONG CHOICE. THE RIGHT CHOICE!” Curtis concluded of Harris.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
