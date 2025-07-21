Hollywood Actress Shares Insane Take On Stephen Colbert's Future – He's 'Free to Run for President'

Before I delve into the idiocy of a past-her-prime Hollywood starlet of yesterday, this just needs to be said: 1985’s “The Breakfast Club” is the most overrated film since “Citizen Kane.”

Period.

And if you’re wrong enough to think that “The Breakfast Club” was some sort of cinematic masterpiece, perhaps the stupidity of one of the film’s co-stars can get you thinking more critically of the film.

Former 1980s “Brat Pack” actress Molly Ringwald, now 57 — a known leftist and liberal activist in the twilight of her Hollywood career — reminded the world that overrated films often deploy overrated actors.

And few are as intellectually overrated as Ringwald, if her history of political activism is any sign.

The latest reminder that Ringwald might actually be insane — or at least a few french fries short of a whole Happy Meal — came when she responded to the recent news that her fellow sufferer of liberal brain rot, Stephen Colbert, had been cancelled.

Colbert, a leftist fixture of CBS and soon-to-be-former host of “The Late Show,” recently announced that his show would be coming to an ignominious end, with the parent network citing financial reasons.

The usual cabal of liberal conspiracy theorists pounced on the cancellation, implying that this was somehow a First Amendment violation because Colbert is a known critic of President Donald Trump’s administration.

(They conveniently forgot to mention that “The Late Show” was losing money hand over fist.)

Do you think late-night shows are relics of a bygone era? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (136 Votes) No: 5% (7 Votes)

And yet, at least those dolts’ First Amendment concerns are somewhat grounded in reason. They may be blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome, but at least the idea of a government exacting retribution on a political rival isn’t exactly unheard of.

Ringwald’s grand takeaway from Colbert’s cancellation? It’s the stuff of (far-fetched) dreams.

The Hollywood actress took to her Instagram to proffer her two cents on Colbert’s ouster. Try not to laugh too hard:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald)

Alongside an image of Colbert’s big, leering mug, Ringwald posted: “Only silver lining I see is he’ll be free to run for president now. Whatever he does, I’m here for it.”

Um … what?

Disrespectfully, this idea is right up there with NyQuil Chicken and Obamacare; they sound bad in theory and are somehow worse in practice.

What, pray tell, does Colbert bring to politics, apart from hackneyed partisanship and being a Big Pharma shill? Oh, his ability to lose over $40 million a year? Spoiler alert: A lot of people can lose $40 million a year, if given the chance.

Now, it would be the height of hubris to outright dismiss Ringwald’s dumb idea based solely on itself. Even Albert Einstein was wrong once or twice.

So let’s see how Ringwald’s past political punditry has gone. Maybe this is just one bad idea amid a sea of good ones?

… Oh. Never mind.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.