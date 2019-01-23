Hollywood Actress Takes Stand for Covington Kids, Blasts Media for Mishandling Incident

Actress and well-known Catholic Patricia Heaton welcomed the apologies of those in the media who vilified the boys of Covington Catholic High School before knowing all the facts, but argued more should be done for the students.

A viral video that circulated over the weekend showed the students being confronted by a Native American man and African Americans at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The original reporting about the incident by many media outlets blamed the students — several of whom were wearing “Make America Great Again” hats — for the confrontation, based on a small video clip.

However, when video giving fuller context became public, it revealed the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, 64, had approached the students, who were also being jeered with racial slurs by a group calling itself Black Hebrew Israelites.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Heaton wrote, “I’m seeing what I believe to be sincere apologies from some journalists and verified media persons regarding their lack of professionalism in rushing to judgement re the #CovingtonCatholic situation.”

TRENDING: Teacher Suspended After Calling Out Wrong Covington Catholic Student

1. I’m seeing what I believe to be sincere apologies from some journalists and verified media persons regarding their lack of professionalism in rushing to judgement re the #CovingtonCatholic situation. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 21, 2019

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star continued, “These apologies are welcome and necessary, but they don’t address the damage that cannot be undone which was inflicted upon young people who are about to embark on adulthood – applying to colleges, looking for employment, etc.”

“These young people will forever have these smears follow them through their life every time they proffer their resume with the word ‘Covington’ on it. It will also affect anyone who ever has or ever will attend that school. The damage is incalculable,” Heaton wrote.

Do you think Patricia Heaton is right? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The actress also tweeted while the students’ and the school’s reputations have been irreparably harmed, those in the media who perpetuated the false narrative will face no consequences and still have their jobs.

“It seems to me that an apology without some kind of accompanying action which speaks to the seriousness of their transgression – a suspension from work, some loss of pay – renders any apology empty,” she wrote.

5. It seems to me that an apology without some kind of accompanying action which speaks to the seriousness of their transgression – a suspension from work, some loss of pay – renders any apology empty. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 21, 2019

Heaton suggested, “Some kind of compensatory action would go a long way in signaling their recognition of the seriousness of their transgression and help to restore what’s left of the public’s very fragile trust in their reputations as trustworthy journalists.”

RELATED: 10,000-Plus Migrants Hit Mexico and Request Asylum as Caravans Rage On

“However, I don’t believe this will happen,” she concluded.

Covington student Nick Sandmann – who was most prominently seen the video with Phillips — denied characterizations that he was in any way denigrating the Native American man or anyone else.

“I believed by remaining motionless and calm, I was helping diffuse the situation,” Sandmann said in a statement. “I realized everyone had cameras and that perhaps a group of adults was trying to provoke a group of teenagers into a larger conflict. I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand.”

Phillips did not approve of Sandmann’s statement and says the student owes him an apology, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

“I have read the statement from Nick Sandmann, the student who stared at me for a long time. He did not apologize, and I believe there are intentional falsehoods in his testimony,” Phillips said. “But I have faith that human beings can use a moment like this to find a way to gain understanding from one another.”

President Donald Trump offered his support to the students on Tuesday.

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

“Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!”

The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday that Trump has invited the students to the White House.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.