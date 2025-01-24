This Is How Hollywood Dies: Oscars Reveal Trans Actor Is Up for 'Best Actress' Award

As the rest of America moves away from the woke transgender agenda, the film industry is digging its size 14 high heels in even deeper.

Entertainment Weekly gushed with the news Thursday that Karla Sofia Gascón is making “Oscars history” as the first so-called “trans woman” to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

It’s unclear if Gascón is a garden-variety transvestite or has thoroughly mutilated himself for his delusion, but he’s getting the Hollywood treatment nonetheless for his role in the Spanish-language musical “Emilia Pérez,” which NPR described as “the world’s first Mexican cartel musical focusing on a trans woman.”

Gascón was already honored with the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival, where the flick received an “11-minute standing ovation” from the adoring crowd.

The film follows the story of a fictional ex-leader of a Mexican drug cartel who fakes his death so he can undergo so-called gender-affirming surgery.

Director Jacques Audiard almost split the role between a male and a female before settling on the 52-year-old actor.

“This just simply would not have been the same if you had had two different actors, an actor and an actress, a trans actor with a cis actress or cis actor,” Gascón told NPR.

“This was an opportunity and I pushed for it because this was something that had never been done … and this was perfectly constructed,” he added humbly.

Of course, it’s clear that this was precisely what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was looking for — and leave it to Libs of TikTok to tell it like it is.

“JUST IN: Karla Sofia Gascón, a man pretending to be a woman, has been nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for the Academy Awards,” the account run by Chaya Raichik shared Thursday.

JUST IN: Karla Sofia Gascón, a man pretending to be a woman, has been nominated for “Best Actress” for the Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/gXNLWTN7mo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2025

It’s no secret that the entertainment industry has been on a suicide mission for the better part of a decade, promoting woke ideals even as audiences dwindle and the money drains from Hollywood coffers.

The Academy also lacks survival instincts as it continues giving Oscars to movies and stars nobody cares about because they hit the right intersectional notes — even as the Academy launched a fundraiser in 2024 amid lagging viewership.

Rather than learning from their mistakes and correcting course, they are doubling down on the insanity by nominating for Best Actress a man who pretends to be a woman pretending to be a man pretending to be a woman in a turducken of absurdities.

Meanwhile, normal people who live outside of La La Land are waking up from the fever dream of gender nonsense and demanding a return to sanity.

They’re tired of the woke nonsense that has ruined American institutions, and they’re craving a return to normalcy, so much so that they rejected Hollywood’s candidate, now-former Vice President Kamala Harris, in favor of President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“The movement away from ‘woke’ was already in motion even before Trump got re-elected,” a successful producer told Fox News in a piece about Hollywood’s dying influence on the political realm.

Even if this message gets through to the Academy and the diehard leftists making these movies, the sad fact is that Tinseltown has already lost its luster for ordinary Americans.

In its mission to evangelize the unwoke with films like “Emilia Pérez,” Hollywood has become a parody of itself.

Unfortunately, once that joke gets old, Hollywood is finished — and giving the most prestigious award for women in show business to a middle-aged man will be the final nail in the industry’s coffin.

