Hollywood Elite Demeans 'Regular' Americans Speaking at RNC, Mocks Appearance of 'GOP Women'

By Erin Coates
Published August 26, 2020 at 12:14pm
Tweets posted on the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation’s Twitter account Tuesday criticized the everyday Americans who spoke at the Republican National Convention that night, saying they were high on drugs.

“Every ‘regular American’ on this convention program is high,” the account tweeted.

“We’re gonna raise taxes to pay for the staggering f— up of the pandemic by Trump.”

WARNING: One of the following tweets contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive:

Prior tweets on the foundation’s timeline seem to imply that Baldwin uses the account as the Hollywood elite’s personal Twitter, introducing guests for his podcasts and talking about a conversation he had with a celebrity.

Some of the “regular Americans” scheduled to speak at the convention were nurse Amy Johnson Ford; Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland high school shooting; and Tanya Weinreis, a Montana coffee shop owner who received a Paycheck Protection Program small business loan, CNBC reported.

But there were a few particular speakers who received direct insults from the foundation’s Twitter account.

Were you glad to hear from everyday Americans at the RNC?

Nicholas Sandmann — the former Covington Catholic High School student who was smeared by left-leaning news outlets last year amid reports surrounding a politically controversial incident involving the teen — was individually mocked.

“Nicholas Sandmann’s writer is good. Real good,” the account tweeted.

“Always good to play the white Christian as victim card.”

Tweets on the foundation’s account also criticized the late Rev. Billy Graham’s granddaughter, Cissie Graham Lynch, for speaking about President Donald Trump’s for Christian communities.

“Puh-leeeeeeeeeze,” the account tweeted.

The foundation also called former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi “Election Stealing Barbi” in its Twitter storm.

During her RNC speech, Bondi said, “For Joe Biden, it’s been the land of opportunism, not opportunity,” while also criticizing Hunter Biden for taking a position on a Ukrainian energy company’s board in 2014, the Washington Examiner reported.

Alec Baldwin has been a longtime critic of Trump and people who voted for him.

The foundation took one final swing at the people present for day two of the RNC, tweeting, “These GOP women wear more eye makeup than KISS.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







