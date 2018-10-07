SECTIONS
Hollywood Elites Launch Vile Attacks on Sen. Collins After Kavanaugh Vote

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine cast a key vote in support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

By Jack Davis
at 7:05am
The entertainment capital of the world erupted in hate over the weekend after Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine failed to fit into Hollywood’s stereotype of how a woman should vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Collins, who was regarded as a swing vote, announced Friday that she would support Kavanaugh. The moderate Republican voiced deep sympathy with the victims of sexual assault, but also lashed out at those who used the issue as a smokescreen for politics.

As noted on her website, Collins attacked a “confirmation process that has become so dysfunctional it looks more like a caricature of a gutter-level political campaign than a solemn occasion.”

“I have been alarmed and disturbed, however, by some who have suggested that unless Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is rejected, the Senate is somehow condoning sexual assault. Nothing could be further from the truth,” she added, condemning sexual assault while saying she would vote for Kavanaugh.

An eruption of crude and vile language erupted from celebrities, Breitbart reported.

“There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women. GO TO HELL,” ran part of a tweet from Kathy Griffin, who works as a comedian and gained fame by posing with a prop made to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump.

“Don’t let this performance fool you. If @SenatorCollins believed in #MeToo she would have opened the door when I was in her office to hear stories of constituent survivors,” whined Alyssa Milano.

Rob Reiner made Collins’s vote about everything she said it was not.

“Susan Collins turns her back on women who have been traumatized by sexual assault. Elections have consequences. To start turning the ship of state back towards the rule of law, decency, truth, and the preservation of Democracy, Nov.6 has to be a lot more than a blue wave. VOTE!!!” he tweeted.

Barbra Streisand said Collins was just a part of a vast conspiracy.

“The fix was in. The Republicans made sure we never saw Kavanaugh’s record from the White House, made sure the FBI never interviewed the relevant witnesses, and allowed Kavanaugh to lie repeatedly under oath. This is a national disgrace,” she tweeted.

After the vote, Collins was asked in a CBS interview about the contention from activists that failing to believe sexual misconduct accusations against Kavanaugh was a blanket rejections of all sexual assault victims.

“Well, I certainly don’t believe that’s the case because I think that this has been an awakening for this country,” she said. “I don’t think most of us had any idea how pervasive the problem of sexual assault is. Sexual harassment, yes, we knew that. But sexual assault. And that’s why the Me Too movement has been important. That’s why it’s been important that so many of these women for the first time ever have come forward. And it is important that we treat people fairly. And that’s what we need to do.”

Collins said that the issue with 35-year-old allegations against Kavanaugh from Christine Blasey Ford was not whether Ford felt pain, but whether Kavanaugh caused it.

“I am convinced that Dr. Ford believes what she told us and that she was the victim as a survivor of sexual assault and that, that has been a trauma that has stayed with her for her entire life,” Collins said. “But we have a presumption of innocence in this country. And when I looked at the lack of any corroborating evidence, including no evidence from her very best friend who was present at the party, I could not conclude that Brett Kavanaugh was her assailant.”

Collins added that it “really saddens me” that Democrats wanted to “use” Ford for their own purposes.

“I do not think the system treated her well,” Collins said.

