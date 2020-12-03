America stands at a precipice.

Right now, Republicans hold 50 seats in the upcoming Senate, with two outstanding seats to be determined by runoff elections in Georgia.

If the Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win either of those seats, the GOP will have a slim majority in the Senate. If Democrats win both seats, and Democrat Joe Biden eventually wins the presidency, a Vice President Kamala Harris would likely be the deciding vote on a myriad of legislation.

In other words, the Georgia Senate seats and the Jan. 5 runoffs could be the only things standing between America as we know it and a White House and Congress dominated by radical Democratic policies.

Enter Hollywood celebrities, who are doing everything they can to hijack the runoff elections in order to boost the Democratic candidates’ chances.

Some celebrities, like Julie Louis-Dreyfus and Kerry Washington are simply campaigning in favor of Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Others, according to Fox News, are resorting to more nefarious tactics.

These tactics include urging Republicans to either write in other names name instead of voting for Perdue or Loeffler, as well as goading conservative voters to skip the election altogether.

“Walking Dead” actor and Georgia native Daniel Newman has tweeted repeatedly about the runoff election, asking Republican voters to write in a vote for either Donald Trump or Kanye West, or to boycott the election in a stand against election fraud.

In several tweets, Newman includes videos of himself in which he adopts a heavy Southern accent and pretends to be a Republican.

All my REPUBLICANs!! We have 3 Options to Save #America!! 1. STAND WITH TRUMP & #WriteInTrump NAME for the GEORGIA SENATE #RUNOFFS!! 2. Write in KANYE West If you Really hate Democrats!! 3. Or, #Boycott #Runoff Elections all together to stand United! Biden Cheated! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/aoVBWzYSPR — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) November 28, 2020

This is insulting, to say the least. Newman’s videos hinge on the stereotype that Republicans are uneducated country bumpkins clinging ignorantly to God and guns (as Barack Obama might put it), instead of patriotic Americans who simply have a different idea of what the direction of this country should be.

Unfortunately, Newman isn’t alone in his campaign to dupe Republicans.

Netflix producer Jake Rossman similarly encouraged voters to write in Trump’s name, writing in a Twitter post, “Let’s keep Trump in Washington to keep an eye on that crook Biden and his Dem cronies. Let’s send him to the Senate in Georgia.”

According to Fox, actor Brian Guest (“The Oath“) shared a video of himself as a baseball player with the caption, “Here’s a fake baseball player wanting you to vote for Donald Trump for senator of Georgia.”

The intent of this celebrity campaign is clear: Keep conservatives from voting for Perdue and Loeffler — not by convincing them the Democrat candidates are better, but by tricking them into writing in a third party.

These leftist elites are playing a dirty game. If voters actually listen to this, it could have a dangerous impact.

It’s despicable, though far from surprising, that Hollywood celebrities would try so blatantly to influence an election through dirty tactics.

Once again, the left is demonstrating that they’re not for anything — they’re simply against you.

