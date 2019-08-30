Hollywood Is Going To Hate Kanye All the More if He Titles New Album with Word They Hate More Than Trump: Jesus

Kanye West is the entertainer the left loves to hate. Since bursting onto the music scene back in 2004 and becoming a household name by the end of that decade, the talented music producer has had a complicated relationship with liberals.

It wasn’t that long ago that he was an underground icon to Democrats, especially after he went off-script to bash former Republican President George W. Bush. He’s donated to Barack Obama, and is of course linked through marriage to the left-leaning Kardashians.

But over the last few years, something has changed. West found himself out of favor with liberals after he showed hints of budding conservatism on topics like racism and black voting habits. Then came the unforgivable sin: The rapper gave Donald Trump a chance, even meeting with him in the Oval Office while wearing a MAGA hat.

Now it looks like West may have gone a bridge too far when it comes to riling up the left. On Thursday, the musician’s equally-famous wife Kim Kardashian shared what appeared to be a sneak preview of West’s upcoming album title and song list — and it looks to be downright Christian.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏼 9.27.19 🙏🏼 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

“[West’s] ninth studio album was originally supposed to be called Yandhi, no doubt many Kanye diehards were surprised to find out that the project is now called Jesus Is King,” The Daily Mail reported.

That album, if the snapshot shared by Kardashian is accurate, is set to be released on Sept. 27. And it isn’t just the title “Jesus Is King” with strong Christian tones.

Songs listed on the notepad photographed by West’s wife include “God Is,” “Baptized,” “Sunday,” and “Sweet Jesus.” This has driven speculation that the new album may be a gospel record, at least in some form.

“In fact Kanye described his seventh studio album The Life Of Pablo released in 2016 as ‘a gospel album with a whole lot of cursing on it,'” The Mail pointed out. Whether this release will be a bit cleaner remains to be seen.

There are other signs that West is exploring his spiritual side, as well. He has been involved in organizing festive worship services, many of which take place at domed homes he has been building in California as a project to help the homeless.

“The Yeezus rapper has been hosting his own private version of what he calls Sunday Services near his Calabasas home since for the start of the year,” The Mail said. “The highlight of the weekly event so far was when he attracted huge crowds to a Coachella-hosted version of the service on Easter weekend back in April.”

Celebrity news site TMZ confirmed that a staggering 50,000 people attended that event, with A-list names including Chance the Rapper and Donald Glover in attendance.

“He is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people,” an unnamed source said to be close to West told The Daily Mail. “[He] spends a lot of time studying and praying, [so he] wants to share his journey.”

Of course, we can’t comment on West’s personal beliefs. And it’s no secret that the musician is a bit of a — how can we say this — chaotic personality who is prone to taking unconventional approaches to everything.

But with that said, it’s very interesting to see this side of him — and if his upcoming album truly is Christian, there’s no doubt that it will drive liberals absolutely batty.

