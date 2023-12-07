Lauren Boebert has a major fight on her hands.

The firebrand congresswoman is reportedly facing an onslaught from powerful Hollywood figures and donors who want to unseat her from her Colorado district next November.

Newsweek reported that various “high-profile Hollywood players” have already donated to the campaign of her Democratic challenger in an attempt to flip her seat blue.

“A Newsweek analysis of campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) found that more than a dozen actors, musicians and filmmakers have donated to Adam Frisch’s bid to flip Boebert’s seat in Colorado blue,” the outlet noted.

“Among those donors are blockbuster star Ryan Reynolds, music legend Barbara Streisand, the Oscar-nominated director Rob Reiner, founding member of The Eagles Don Henley as well as singer and daughter of Johnny Cash, Roseanne Cash.”

Hopes around removing Boebert from office will likely be bolstered by the incredibly tight race that she faced during the 2022 midterm elections.

In one of the most hotly contested races of that election cycle, Boebert ended up defeating her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by 546 votes after the election was subjected to an automatic recount.

We won! I am so thankful for all of your support and I am so proud to be your Representative! pic.twitter.com/4gnmflotiU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 18, 2022

After running Boebert down to the wire in 2022, Frisch is now running again in the hopes of defeating her altogether.

“Frisch, who is running again to defeat Boebert in the next election, has already broken fundraising records, raking in over $3.38 million in the third quarter — almost four times the amount that Boebert raised,” Newsweek reported.

The outlet added that over 99 percent of Frisch’s contributions came from individual donors, potentially indicating a widespread desire to unseat her.

Another issue facing Boebert are the various controversies that have followed her since her victory last November.

In September, she was kicked out of a performance of “Beetlejuice” over claims that she and a man were causing a “disturbance” in the theater.

Surveillance footage appeared to show Boebert being fondled by the man in the theater, for which she later apologized.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” Boebert said at the time.

Newly released surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a “Beetlejuice” musical play — the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging earlier this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive. pic.twitter.com/aQ01G230cT — The Associated Press (@AP) September 15, 2023

She explained that her “public and difficult divorce” from her husband had created a “challenging personal time for me and my entire family.”

“I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday,” she added.

