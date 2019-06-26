Hollywood Legend Clint Eastwood Defies Boycott Calls, Will Film in Georgia

Clint Eastwood, who as an actor made his image as the defiant outsider taking on all comers from the Old West to the deadly streets of San Francisco, is picking up that mantle of defiance as a producer as well.

Eastwood wears his conservative opinions on his sleeve and announced he will film his next movie in Georgia at the same time many left-leaning entertainment icons are vowing to punish Georgia for adopting an anti-abortion law that would ban most abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected.

Eastwood will be filming part of “The Ballad of Richard Jewell” in Georgia, WJCL reported.

Clint Eastwood to produce new movie in Georgia despite abortion bill boycott #WakeUpCLT https://t.co/gjiaxNJBZy — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) June 25, 2019

Jewell was employed as a security guard for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He was briefly considered a suspect after a bombing there before being exonerated.

As reported by Variety, the false claims against Jewell, spread by media hype without any evidence, damaged his life and career. He died at the age of 44.

The film Eastwood is making has its roots in a 1997 Vanity Fair article about Jewell.

Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm and Sam Rockwell are appearing in the film, WJCL reported. Filming in Atlanta will begin this summer.

The Georgia legislation takes effect Jan. 1 and was approved despite threats from Hollywood that Georgia could be punished for its stand.

There are over 20 productions shooting in GA & the state just voted to strip women of their bodily autonomy. Hollywood! We should stop feeding GA economy. #HB481IsBadForBusiness Heartbeat bill approved by Georgia Senate https://t.co/sFdahrIGnY https://t.co/TXJKMOPHcJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 23, 2019

Eastwood’s decision to film in Georgia goes against the tide of Hollywood executives and celebrities who have said they want the entertainment industry to boycott Georgia.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos recently said that Netflix was among those that could pull out in response to Georgia’s stance in support of the unborn.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Sarandos said.

“Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

In that context, many on Twitter saluted Eastwood.

Good for you Clint-noone needs Milano & infanticide supporters here-Hollywood is known as a lousy morals cesspool/polluting children.Clint Eastwood defying boycott of Georgia over abortion bill https://t.co/blZftyIElf — MAC (@Realitycheck215) June 26, 2019

Clint Eastwood is making his next movie in Georgia. Hollywood, half the country is boycotting you. You have lost the countries respect due to your liberal narcissism. Your fame has been dulled. We have the greatest celebrity in history. The Man of solid gold — Howard Tate (@HowardTate24) June 26, 2019

Eastwood’s new film is not the first he has shot in Georgia. His film “The Mule” was also filmed partially in Atlanta.

