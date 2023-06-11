Hollywood Legend James Woods Takes One Look at Twitter, Knows Exactly What the Left Is Doing: 'Political Hogs'

What do Hollywood acting legend James Woods and former President Donald Trump have in common?

Well, they’re both 76 years old. They both have shockingly robust IMDb pages. They’ve both made a living off of “fire” (One of Woods’ most iconic roles was that of a Greek god with his head on fire, while Trump’s most iconic catchphrase is “You’re fired.”)

And they’re both frequent targets of leftist plots to destroy their reputations.

Given the frequency and maliciousness of those leftist attacks, that also means Woods and Trump are uniquely suited to analyze those tactics — and that’s exactly what Woods did in an illuminating tweet:

Twitter is an amazing place. As crazy as the postings can be, if you’re familiar with patterns and algorithms and political party bots, you can easily identify trends. So, this looks to be the left’s plan: a) Continue the unrelenting assault on the one true outsider to the… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 11, 2023

Woods, apparently using little more than what he’s seen on Twitter and experienced himself, said: “Twitter is an amazing place. As crazy as the postings can be, if you’re familiar with patterns and algorithms and political party bots, you can easily identify trends.”

What are these trends and patterns that Woods has noticed?

Trend No. 1: “Continue the unrelenting assault on the one true outsider to the swamp. Cripple him in slow motion with a thousand cuts, because to destroy him in one violent blow would confer martyrdom.”

That is a very salient point. For as evil and sinister as the left is, they are also cunning and methodical. They know full well that, should they go full-on banana republic (as opposed to the quasi-banana republic currently employed) the people won’t stand for it.

So what do you do? You bombard “true outsider” Donald Trump with as many smaller, spurious (but no less weaponized) “cuts” so as not to overtly trigger a revolution, which they may still trigger regardless.

Trend No. 2: “Neuter any viable substitute genuinely conservative candidate. The sudden flurry of classic DNC talking point attacks against DeSantis have all the earmarks of the commie playbook. So obvious, they’re boring.”

For as much bickering as there’s been between devoted Trump supporters and DeSantis supporters, Woods is 100 percent correct that the infighting is exactly what Democrats want.

How do you snatch defeat from the jaws of victory when you have two candidates who are both demonstrably better than the incumbent president? You pit those two candidates against each other and pour as much gasoline onto it as possible.

Whatever it is that you may think of Trump and/or DeSantis, you can’t deny that both men are far, far less swampy than, say, Joe and Hunter Biden.

Speaking of swamp creatures, that’s Trend No. 3 that Woods noticed on Twitter: “Coddle the usual ‘hands-across-the aisle’ RINO sucker fish like [Sen. Mitt] Romney, et al.”

That also tracks if you stop and think like a corrupt Washington official for a minute. If you are doing everything in your power (and even things out of your power) to ramrod any political outsiders or dissidents who may want to affect the status quo for the better, and you’ve succeeded to a degree, what’s next?

The answer: Put your very own, homegrown swamp creature in that position.

And make no mistake about it. Despite both Trump and DeSantis ostensibly being Republicans, they have plenty of opposition within their own party.

Although, and perhaps this is Woods’ most brilliant observation, that little D or R next to a politician’s name may as well be the same letter, as far as Woods is concerned with the more corrupt tendrils of the Washington cabal.

“Why [is the left doing this]?” Woods asked rhetorically. “Because there is only one trough and all these political hogs slop at it side by side.”

That’s a strong visual, but hardly inaccurate. Given what Americans have seen from “the establishment” (Republicans and Democrats alike), there is mounting evidence that all of the vitriol the two sides have for each other is a show, and American citizens are the audience who don’t even realize they’re in a show.

Ironically, all it took for the swamp creatures to unite, at least according to Woods, was for Trump to break the cycle of political dynasties and elitism.

“Donald Trump’s election was NEVER supposed to happen,” Woods explained on Twitter. “Hillary’s hubris fumbled an easy walk to the goal line, and all hell broke loose — the corruption, the child trafficking, the globalist payoffs, all of it was exposed. Now BOTH sides of the uniparty can’t wait to get it back to the comfortable swamp where they can slither around together in happy denizen heaven, making deals, getting rich, and swapping mistresses and pool boys.”

And that’s the truth, isn’t it?

For as much as the Washington elites try to sow division and hatred between various pockets of Americans based on things like skin color and political affiliation, there is now ample evidence on Twitter, and elsewhere, that those same elites are very intentionally dividing with the intent of conquering.

After all, an enraged and divided population is far easier to beat into submission than an enraged and unified population.

If that sounds like a plot straight out of a movie, you wouldn’t be that far off.

That would also explain why a legendary Hollywood actor was one of the first to publicly call it out.

