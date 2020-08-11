When President Donald Trump floated the idea on Monday of delivering his nomination speech from the hallowed grounds of the Gettysburg battlefield, liberals went over to the attack immediately.

The New York Times, for instance, tried to raise questions about the “ethical conundrums” of a political speech on federal property (while the same article dismissed Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign videos in the White House).

But celebrity liberal Rob Reiner — the man millions of Americans will forever know as “Meathead” — took the screeching to its next level.

Far from being a symbol of the victorious Union armies in July 1863 — the turning point of the Civil War and the death knell of the slaveholding Confederacy — Reiner tried to spin Gettysburg as a site for Trump to court “white supremacists,” the Democratic boogeymen of 2020.

“Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech,” Reiner wrote in a Twitter post. “Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy.”

TRENDING: Biden Gets Ultimatum from Prominent Black Leaders: Pick a Black Woman VP or Lose

Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech. Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 10, 2020

While there really aren’t many places in the United States that are ideal for celebrating a “devotion to White Supremacy,” the battlefield that sealed the fate of the Democratic Party’s Confederate States of America is definitely not one of them.

It’s not only where the forces of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee were defeated, it’s where Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, delivered an address that is part of the secular scripture of the United States.

Do you think Trump should deliver his speech at Gettysburg? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (2354 Votes) 3% (65 Votes)

For conservatives and other sane Americans, Lincoln holds a revered place in the country’s pantheon. For the current generation of woke progressives, however, he’s a target of scorn.

At 73, Reiner has lived considerably longer than most of the leftist stormtroopers currently trying to destroy the country’s history, and he really ought to know better than to try to paint Gettysburg as some kind of symbol of malignant racism (at least on the winning side).

In a follow-up post, Reiner attempted to explain that he was aware of who won at Gettysburg, but tried to argue that made it a perfect place for a white supremacy “dog whistle.”

Assuming that’s true, his original post was at the least inartful — and nonsense on stilts to boot. Going to the site of one of the Union’s greatest victories over the South is hardly a way to salute the defeated rebels.

And the “dog whistle” argument is what Democrats use to claim Republicans said something they never did. (Only liberals can hear dog whistles, but they’re sure they’re there.)

RELATED: 'Kindergarten Cop' Canceled After Author Compares It to KKK Film 'Birth of a Nation'

And it’s crucial to remember — yet again — that it was the Democratic Party Reiner loves so much that drove the South’s secession:

Republicans saved the Union, ended slavery, and ensured that “government of the people, by the people, for the people” did not perish from the earth.

And Southern Democrats, of course, lost their war.

Twitter users savaged Reiner’s tweet:

Liberals don’t know history & they’re desperately trying to erase every remainder of it…mostly because they’re almost always, without exception, on the wrong side of it. — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) August 11, 2020

How – even in your pea-sized Leftist mind, is the sitetrumpliberal

where the North won the pivotal battle that led to freeing the slaves/where Lincoln gave his Gettysburg Address that said ‘all men are created equal’ possibly a site synonymous with ‘White Supremacy’? — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) August 11, 2020

WTF, Rob? I mean, I don’t agree with you on much of anything politically but suggesting that Gettysburg represents “White Supremacy” has to be in the top 10 most ignorant things you’ve ever said. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) August 11, 2020

You desperately need a history lesson. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) August 11, 2020

Given his age and his background as the son of one of the country’s greatest entertainers, it’s a good chance that Reiner actually does know who won at Gettysburg.

But does anyone want to bet that the ignorant mobs who are on his political end of the spectrum have that much knowledge of American history?

Critics can carp about the propriety of an inarguably political speech being delivered from federal land — politics is politics. (Again, The New York Times dismissed Obama’s making actual campaign videos from the White House itself.)

But pretending that a Trump speech at Gettysburg would be some kind of salute to “white supremacy” — even of the “dog whistle” variety that only liberals can hear — is a step too far.

“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here,” Lincoln said in his November 1863 address.

As it turned out, that was one of the most fantastically wrong predictions in American history — the immortal words of the Gettysburg Address are literally etched in stone in the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, and written indelibly into the hearts and minds of millions of Lincoln’s countrymen to this day.

Reiner, however, better hope the world forgets his nonsense tweet.

Being remembered as “Meathead” should be enough for anyone.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.