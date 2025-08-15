Hollywood Lib Sharon Stone: 'Wholesome, Middle American Values' Saved Me — They Aren't 'Incidental'

Actress Sharon Stone stunned late-night viewers this week by giving credit to traditional values — the very ones Hollywood often mocks — for her success as a mother and a person.

On Wednesday’s episode of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the “Basic Instinct” star praised the “wholesome, middle American values” she said carried her through life’s challenges.

“I ended up raising three unbelievably wonderful young men, because I started out with wholesome, middle-American values,” Stone told Meyers.

“And now we’re in a place where these values are being considered incidental. They aren’t.”

Stone, 67, made it clear she believed those values were the foundation of her ability to raise her sons.

“I wouldn’t have survived, I wouldn’t be a sober, healthy, working mom who was able to take three adopted kids … and do it by myself, with the help of wonderful nannies, if I didn’t come from grounded moral values,” she said to audience applause.

She called her three adult sons “wonderful young men,” saying her Pennsylvania upbringing gave her the tools she needed.

Stone was born and raised in rural Pennsylvania — far from the glitz of Hollywood.

She previously revealed she suffered nine miscarriages before adopting, which had to have been tormenting.

Not too long ago, Stone told the Daily Mail she would consider moving to Italy if President Donald Trump won another election, which he did.

The actress has been a liberal activist for years, and her roles have often been anything but wholesome.

Whether she is now adjusting her rhetoric to fit the current moment is up for debate.

Also up for question is whether Meyers welcomed her comments to help his own career, which appears in jeopardy weeks after late-night leader Stephen Colbert learned he was losing his job.

It’s also possible, however, that age and experience have shifted Stone’s perspective — or that cultural changes are making Hollywood liberals less afraid to admit they share certain values with Middle America.

Either way, it was refreshing to hear someone of Stone’s stature celebrate traditional values on network TV — and on a show where Meyers often mocks those who promote them.

Kudos to the actress for raising three adopted boys and, as she put it, leaning on the values she was taught as a child to bring them up right.

No matter the messenger, her message to Meyers should be welcomed by a country that has lost its way.

