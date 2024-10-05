Share
Hollywood Never Would've Made This: Mel Gibson Developing Show About How Christians Fought off Muslim Invaders

 By Jack Davis  October 5, 2024 at 2:02pm
There’s a TV series in the works in which Christians are the heroes, but it is not coming out of the major Hollywood studios where Christians are the foils for the noble people who are anything but Christians.

“I’m also working on a TV limited series about the Siege of Malta, which is an incredible story, and there’s only one place to film that, I mean, in Malta,” Gibson said, according to Movieweb.

“Because that’s where it happened, at these fortresses where 700 knights defended Malta against an onslaught from the Turkish and Suleiman sent 40,000 men and ships and, wow, the knights won. So, it’s a pretty crazy, great story,” he said.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the Siege of Malta took place from May to September in 1565 when the powerful Ottoman Empire sought to take the Mediterranean island as part of its conquests.

At the time, Christians were reeling from years of defeats at the hands of the expanding Ottoman Empire.

“Controlled by the Knights Hospitaller since their expulsion from Rhodes, Malta was the key to Christian defenses against Ottoman expansion in the Mediterranean,” Britannica says, reporting that overall, 3,000 of 6,000 Christians died against 20,000 of 40,000 invaders.

“For the Ottomans, this was their worst reversal in more than a century, and it gave Christian Europe hope that Turkish expansion could be halted,” it wrote.

Would you watch this series?

The Ottoman Empire was daunted by its defeat, but its European advance was not permanently halted until the Siege of Vienna in 1683.

Gibson has other projects moving forward, including plans to begin filming for the sequel to “The Passion of the Christ” this spring, according to the Daily Wire.

Gibson has developed six draft screenplays for “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,” according to the Christian Broadcasting Network.

The sequel has been in development for ten years.

The film will depict Jesus’ crucifixion as well as the three days which preceded His resurrection, according to film journalist Jordan Ruimy.


Gibson previously confirmed that the sequel was in the works in a 2016 conversation with evangelist Greg Laurie, according to CBN.

“It’s called The Resurrection. Of course, that’s a very big subject and it needs to be looked at because we don’t want to just do a simple rendering of it — you know, read what happened.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
