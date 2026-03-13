Hollywood Publication Variety Trashes Stephen Colbert's Never-Ending, Anti-Trump Farewell Tour: 'Not Very Good TV'

If leftist comedian Stephen Colbert rants against President Donald Trump in the forest, but there’s no one around to hear it, does his whine make a sound?

The answer is, nobody cares.

In the latest indication that the public is sick and tired of the same overdone anti-Trump attacks, even the liberal publication Variety is annoyed by Colbert’s never-ending, self-pitying farewell tour.

For reference, CBS cancelled “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in July 2025, following a steady ratings plunge and financial losses of $40 million to $50 million annually.

The show will go off the air in May, following 11 seasons with Colbert as its host.

During his final months, Colbert’s guests have fawned sycophantically over his exit, with many whining that he was unfairly cancelled because of his anti-Trump jokes.

In reality, Colbert’s ratings were tanking, and the show was losing millions every year because it wasn’t funny or entertaining.

Instead of going out in style, Colbert’s lame-duck period has devolved into a tedious, self-indulgent ego trip, according to Variety.

“What has ended up making it to air has been an increasingly puffy tribute to the show’s own host,” the outlet said Thursday.

“The endless bouquets being tossed Colbert’s way have started to make the studio smell a bit cloying.”

“The cause of standing up for a comedian who may have been tossed aside for angering the regime is getting tied up in honoring Colbert the celebrity, and it’s starting to feel wearying,” Variety added.

“Colbert deserved better treatment from CBS, but watching one person beam while receiving laurel after laurel doesn’t make the argument for his show’s relevance, as it’s frankly not very good TV, and — for this relentlessly political host — not in touch with the concerns of people who have been turning to “The Late Show” for its political perspective.”

VIDEO: President Donald Trump savaged late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel as “no talent” hacks, claiming he could pluck random people off the street who’d outshine them and boost ratings. pic.twitter.com/GeMfEZBWA9 — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) August 7, 2025

Like other left-wing foghorns, Colbert spent much of his time smearing Trump and the numerous Americans who voted for him.

When you alienate half the nation, it’s no surprise your audience will shrink, especially if you’re doing the same anti-Trump schtick that every other “celebrity” does.

As a reminder, Colbert was earning $15 million a year as the host of his late-night talk show.

In January, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” posted record-low ratings, averaging just 285,000 viewers a day in the key 25-to 54-year-old demographic.

It makes no sense for CBS to keep airing a money-losing program that draws no audience.

Instead of feeling sorry for himself that his boring show was cancelled, Colbert should be grateful that he got paid millions to do what YouTubers with much larger audiences do for a fraction of the price.

Years ago, comedians were irreverent and bold. They fearlessly targeted anyone who deserved to be scoffed at, regardless of political affiliation.

In recent decades, most comedians — indeed, most entertainers — relentlessly deride conservatives while leaving liberals untouched.

There’s nothing brave about making the same repetitive jokes against half the nation because you don’t fear retribution for targeting them.

It’s a cowardly herd mentality that spotlights how brainwashed and lame Hollywood and the media complex have become.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.