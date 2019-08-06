Hollywood Star Debra Messing Under Fire for Endorsing ‘Horrific’ Tweet Aimed at McConnell

Actress Debra Messing is facing criticism for her enthusiastic response to a tweet that targeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former National Rife Association spokesperson Dana Loesch.

Perhaps most famous for her role in the NBC sitcom “Will & Grace,” Messing shared a tweet with her followers that stated, “if I get killed in a mass shooting please cremate me and throw my ashes into Mitch McConnell’s and Dana Loesch’s eyes while I’m still smoldering.”

“THIS. Yesssssssssss,” Messing tweeted in reply.

Twitter users were quick to call the actress’ endorsement of the tweet “sick.”

Other users engaged Messing more thoroughly.

“Debra — people from all political leanings consume your shows and enjoy you and them,” wrote talk show host Joe Pagliarulo. “Why would you take a deep dive into the disgusting by reacting like this to a horrific tweet? Take a breath. Get out of the Hollywood mindset for a second and be a person. Thanks.”

“If you’re cheering on pettiness like this, you aren’t mature enough to be part of the conversation,” added Daily Wire reporter Molly Prince.

As The Daily Wire noted, Messing has not apologized for her tweet.

In a Monday appearance on fellow actress Alyssa Milano’s “Sorry Not Sorry” podcast, Messing defended her tweet and referenced the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“This is my statement about whether impeachment is the appropriate road to take against the sitting president,” Messing said, according to The Daily Wire.

“It was given before the devastating and preventable four mass shootings in the last 24 hours. I should have included the blocking of background checks as another dereliction. Please don’t bother wishing me death or attack me. This is my account, it’s my opinion, if you don’t like to hear it, don’t follow me.”

