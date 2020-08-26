Liberal Hollywood icon Bette Midler went on an immigrant-bashing spree Tuesday night, but faced pushback from those who called out her carping, snide tweets about first lady Melania Trump as “xenophobia.”

The first lady’s speech at the Republican National Convention included a message to those who have suffered loss due to COVID-19.

But moving words from the White House Rose Garden were nothing but fodder for Midler to launch a raging tweetstorm that mocked the first lady’s accent, clothes and “Be Best” program.

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!” Midler tweeted, later adding, “Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract? She says it feels like just yesterday they were at their first convention. Maybe to you, Mel. For the rest of us every day has been a horrible slog thru the 9th Circle of Hell. #beBust.”

“Oh, God. She still can’t speak English,” Midler tweeted, adding, “Melania lacks warmth so severely that I just had to turn my AC down.”

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“And in Belgium, I bought a great Hermès Birikin bag, which I keep in my left hand so that I don’t have to touch him. Ugh,” Midler tweeted. “But, on another note, shoulder pads are back!!”

But, on another note, shoulder pads are back!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“Anodyne, anodyne, nothing but simple minded pablum. ‘I have to remind myself that I am very lucky.’ I completely agree! You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to an colossal idiot,” Midler tweeted.

Anodyne, anodyne, nothing but simple minded pablum. “I have to remind myself that I am very lucky.” I completely agree! You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to an colossal idiot. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

However, many pushed back on Twitter, attacking Midler in turn, including conservative actor James Woods and conservative commentator Dana Loesch.

The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent… https://t.co/K0Bm2IvvBK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2020

Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five. https://t.co/zgZ9tWVwdr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2020

Mocking an immigrant who became the First Lady of the United States for her accent https://t.co/qh7tADBD79 pic.twitter.com/2Iv9ZE4r4E — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 26, 2020

During her speech, the first lady offered sympathy for those who have suffered, and praised Americans who have done all they could to help others during the pandemic.

“I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically. The invisible enemy, COVID-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering.

“I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone. My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone,” she said, early in the speech.

She saluted first responders, but also others in all walks of life for how the country has responded to the crisis

“I have been moved by the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and often frightening situation,” she said.

“It is in times like this that we will look back and tell our grandchildren that through kindness and compassion, strength and determination, we were able to restore the promise of our future.

“Businesses stepped up, and volunteers stepped in. People were eager to share ideas, resources, and support of all kinds with neighbors and strangers alike,” she said.

