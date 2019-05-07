SECTIONS
Hollywood Star Rob Schneider Calls Out Democrats over ‘Orwellian Nightmare’

By Randy DeSoto
Published May 7, 2019 at 11:31am
Modified May 7, 2019 at 12:06pm
Comedian Rob Schneider criticized a journalism center, progressive Democrats and Facebook for stifling free speech in a series of tweets over the weekend.

The Netflix “Real Rob” star first responded to the Poynter Institute for Media Studies deciding to pull down its recently published list of 515 “unreliable news” sources that critics said unfairly targeted conservative outlets, including the Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, Breitbart News, The Washington Free Beacon and The Daily Signal.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, an employee of the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center created the list, which encouraged advertisers to boycott the sites. In explaining its decision to remove the list, Poynter manager editor Barbara Allen determined there were “weaknesses in the methodology” employed in compiling it.

Schneider tweeted in response the Institute’s blacklist efforts: “We are in a real world Orwellian nightmare of censorship. Be careful who you label and smear today. You will be the smeared tomorrow.”

In a subsequent tweet, Schneider wrote, “Just bizarre. Progressive Democrats, who once stood for Civil Rights, Liberty, Free Speech now stand for censorship & removing parent rights.”

Do you agree with Rob Schneider's take on free speech?

The former “Saturday Night Live” star’s tweet elicited a response from another Twitter user who accused him of not understanding that the Constitution does not protect all speech.

“Rob read the constitution & read about the Holocaust which helped guide scholars & law into legislating ‘hate’ speech,” Dianne wrote.

“You are not allowed under law to yell fire in a crowded space like theaters,” she added.

Schneider replied, “Hi Diane, I have read the Constitution. Have u? And who should get to decide what gets defined as ‘hate’ speech? You? #FreeSpeechIsAllSpeech.”

On Sunday, the actor also shared his thoughts on Facebook’s decision to ban Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Infowars host Alex Jones, Laura Loomer and Milo Yiannopoulos, deeming them all too “dangerous.”

“Free Speech is ALL SPEECH! The UK and Australia don’t have protected speech. And we are not protecting our 1st Amendment. #EternalVigilance,” Schneider wrote in response to a tweet by investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

Attkisson contended that part of free speech means protecting what we may find “distasteful” from social media censorship.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
