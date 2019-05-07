Hollywood Star Rob Schneider Calls Out Democrats over ‘Orwellian Nightmare’

Comedian Rob Schneider criticized a journalism center, progressive Democrats and Facebook for stifling free speech in a series of tweets over the weekend.

The Netflix “Real Rob” star first responded to the Poynter Institute for Media Studies deciding to pull down its recently published list of 515 “unreliable news” sources that critics said unfairly targeted conservative outlets, including the Washington Examiner, The Daily Caller, Breitbart News, The Washington Free Beacon and The Daily Signal.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, an employee of the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center created the list, which encouraged advertisers to boycott the sites. In explaining its decision to remove the list, Poynter manager editor Barbara Allen determined there were “weaknesses in the methodology” employed in compiling it.

Schneider tweeted in response the Institute’s blacklist efforts: “We are in a real world Orwellian nightmare of censorship. Be careful who you label and smear today. You will be the smeared tomorrow.”

We are in a real world Orwellian nightmare of censorship. Be careful who you label and smear today. You will be the smeared tomorrow! https://t.co/3LNe7pkF1d — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 4, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, Schneider wrote, “Just bizarre. Progressive Democrats, who once stood for Civil Rights, Liberty, Free Speech now stand for censorship & removing parent rights.”

Just bizarre. Progressive Democrats, who once stood for Civil Rights, Liberty,Free Speech now stand for censorship & removing parent rights — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 4, 2019

The former “Saturday Night Live” star’s tweet elicited a response from another Twitter user who accused him of not understanding that the Constitution does not protect all speech.

“Rob read the constitution & read about the Holocaust which helped guide scholars & law into legislating ‘hate’ speech,” Dianne wrote.

Rob read the constitution & read about the Holocaust which helped guide scholars & law into legislating “hate” speech. You are not allowed under law to yell fire in a crowded space like theaters.Also do you know long term psychological impact of separation of children? I do. — Dianne #WhereAreTheChildren McLaughlin (@diannesopinion) May 5, 2019

“You are not allowed under law to yell fire in a crowded space like theaters,” she added.

Schneider replied, “Hi Diane, I have read the Constitution. Have u? And who should get to decide what gets defined as ‘hate’ speech? You? #FreeSpeechIsAllSpeech.”

On Sunday, the actor also shared his thoughts on Facebook’s decision to ban Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, Infowars host Alex Jones, Laura Loomer and Milo Yiannopoulos, deeming them all too “dangerous.”

“Free Speech is ALL SPEECH! The UK and Australia don’t have protected speech. And we are not protecting our 1st Amendment. #EternalVigilance,” Schneider wrote in response to a tweet by investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

Free Speech is ALL SPEECH!The UK and Australia don’t have protected speech. And we are not protecting our 1st Amendment.#EternalVigilance https://t.co/BlkWuN52PA — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 5, 2019

Attkisson contended that part of free speech means protecting what we may find “distasteful” from social media censorship.

