Hollywood Star Ron Perlman Leads the Way as Leftists Celebrate David Koch's Death

Few occasions inspire as much joy in the lives of political tribalists as the death of long-time opponents.

And when the deceased happens to be a multibillionaire who devoted much of his life to political advocacy and activism, that spiteful exuberance reaches a whole new level.

David Koch, a philanthropist known for his support for libertarian causes and role as executive vice president of Koch Industries, died Friday at the age of 79.

And while his passing drew eulogies from prominent conservatives like the Heritage Foundation’s Kay Cole James, pundits and celebrities on the left found cause for celebration.

Actor Ron Perlman led the charge.

Wishing the Koch brothers a speedy reunion. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 23, 2019

Comedian Michael Ian Black mocked the philanthropist’s political influence.

In lieu of flowers, the family of David Koch requests that mourners simply purchase a Republican politician. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 23, 2019

Frederick Joseph, an entrepreneur featured on Forbes’ “30 Under 30 Marketing & Advertising” list, openly called Koch’s death a “celebration” and looked forward to President Donald Trump’s passing, referring to the president as “orange satan.”

David Koch is gone. It’s a celebration. But imagine the turn up when orange satan is taken back to hell. pic.twitter.com/4I7P0MI4zV — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 23, 2019

Others, like Deadspin’s David Roth, took a sarcastic approach.

David Koch had a dream, which was to make things easier for himself and a few friends while also making things significantly worse for everyone else on the planet. He is gone, but now that work falls to all of us. Today, whenever you get the chance, harm someone vulnerable. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) August 23, 2019

The tone of Slate writer Jordan Weissmann’s tweet, on the other hand, appeared much more serious.

“I don’t believe in an afterlife,” Weissmann wrote, “but if there is one, I hope his soul suffers for eternity.”

David Koch was a villain who devoted his wealth to further enriching himself and his fellow plutocrats, while spinning us all toward environmental doom. I don’t believe in an afterlife, but if there is one, I hope his soul suffers for eternity. https://t.co/hpKwAoQDje — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) August 23, 2019

Of course, Koch’s death is far from the first time that leftists writers, comedians and academics have welcomed the death of someone to their right.

When former first lady Barbara Bush — not someone known for political activism — died in 2018, reactions ranged from the banality of the explicit to the insensitivity of the vulgar.

