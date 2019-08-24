SECTIONS
Hollywood Star Ron Perlman Leads the Way as Leftists Celebrate David Koch's Death

By Bradley Evans
Published August 24, 2019 at 7:33am
Few occasions inspire as much joy in the lives of political tribalists as the death of long-time opponents.

And when the deceased happens to be a multibillionaire who devoted much of his life to political advocacy and activism, that spiteful exuberance reaches a whole new level.

David Koch, a philanthropist known for his support for libertarian causes and role as executive vice president of Koch Industries, died Friday at the age of 79.

And while his passing drew eulogies from prominent conservatives like the Heritage Foundation’s Kay Cole James, pundits and celebrities on the left found cause for celebration.

Actor Ron Perlman led the charge.

Comedian Michael Ian Black mocked the philanthropist’s political influence.

Frederick Joseph, an entrepreneur featured on Forbes’ “30 Under 30 Marketing & Advertising” list, openly called Koch’s death a “celebration” and looked forward to President Donald Trump’s passing, referring to the president as “orange satan.”

Others, like Deadspin’s David Roth, took a sarcastic approach.

The tone of Slate writer Jordan Weissmann’s tweet, on the other hand, appeared much more serious.

“I don’t believe in an afterlife,” Weissmann wrote, “but if there is one, I hope his soul suffers for eternity.”

Of course, Koch’s death is far from the first time that leftists writers, comedians and academics have welcomed the death of someone to their right.

When former first lady Barbara Bush — not someone known for political activism — died in 2018, reactions ranged from the banality of the explicit to the insensitivity of the vulgar.

