Hollywood Star Says Trump COVID News Made Him 'Leap in the Air with Joy'

By Erin Coates
Published October 2, 2020 at 9:59am
British actor Dominic West said the news of U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus made him “leap in the air with joy” during an interview Friday morning.

“Good Morning Britain” host Kate Garraway had asked the actor, who’s known for his roles on “The Wire” and “The Affair,” if he had an “instinctive reaction” when he heard the news.

“I did slightly leap in the air with joy,” West said.

“He said ‘it is what it is,’ and I think the phrase is ‘what goes around comes around.’ I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”

Garraway gave him an opportunity to be a little less harsh on his judgment of Trump.

“I’m sure you wish him personally all the best, but subscribe that there’s an element of karma in this?” she asked.

West said that there’s “an element of schadenfreude in all of this,” referencing the German word that means deriving pleasure from someone else’s misfortune.

Do you think West's reaction was disgusting?

“I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible,” West said.

“I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and for the world.”

Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID-19.

Melania Trump added, “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.”

The announcement came after the White House announced senior aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

Trump is 74 years old, so he is at a higher risk of serious complications from the virus that has killed over 200,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

Most people develop mild symptoms of the virus, which can include include fever, cough and trouble breathing, according to The Associated Press.

People with other medical complications can develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, that could be fatal.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







