British actor Dominic West said the news of U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus made him “leap in the air with joy” during an interview Friday morning.

“Good Morning Britain” host Kate Garraway had asked the actor, who’s known for his roles on “The Wire” and “The Affair,” if he had an “instinctive reaction” when he heard the news.

“I did slightly leap in the air with joy,” West said.

“He said ‘it is what it is,’ and I think the phrase is ‘what goes around comes around.’ I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”

Kate Garraway – Did you have an instinctive reaction when you heard Donald Trump had contracted coronavirus? Dominic West – “Well I did slightly leap in the air with joy when I heard”#GMB pic.twitter.com/d2tqM3zyhR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 2, 2020

TRENDING: Trump Challenges Biden To 'Name One' Law Enforcement Group That Supports Him - Met with Total Silence

Garraway gave him an opportunity to be a little less harsh on his judgment of Trump.

“I’m sure you wish him personally all the best, but subscribe that there’s an element of karma in this?” she asked.

West said that there’s “an element of schadenfreude in all of this,” referencing the German word that means deriving pleasure from someone else’s misfortune.

Do you think West's reaction was disgusting? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (64 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

“I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible,” West said.

“I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and for the world.”

Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

RELATED: Satanic Imagery, Curses Appear with Trump's Tweet on COVID Diagnosis

Melania Trump added, “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.”

The announcement came after the White House announced senior aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

Trump is 74 years old, so he is at a higher risk of serious complications from the virus that has killed over 200,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.

Most people develop mild symptoms of the virus, which can include include fever, cough and trouble breathing, according to The Associated Press.

People with other medical complications can develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, that could be fatal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.