Edie Falco, the Emmy Award-winning former star of “The Sopranos,” has been cast to play two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in an FX true-crime series that covers her husband’s impeachment.

British actor Clive Owen will play former President Bill Clinton and Beanie Feldstein will play former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Edie Falco to Play Hillary Clinton in FX’s ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ https://t.co/MaLtV3GHfL — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 4, 2021

The cast also includes Sarah Paulson as Lewinsky confidant Linda Tripp, Betty Gilpin as conservative author Ann Coulter and Billy Eichner as Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

The true-crime drama has a comically scandalous production team, proving that real life is often stranger than fiction: “Impeachment” is being produced by Monica Lewinsky, whose sexual relationship with Clinton led to his 1998 impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice.

And get this: The TV series is based on the book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President” by former CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who was fired in November 2020 after being caught masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” was originally supposed to air before the November 2020 election, but production was pushed back. A new release date has not yet been announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

FX chairman John Landgraf told the outlet in August 2019 that Hillary Clinton would not be “one of the main characters” in the crime drama. However, the casting of the award-winning Falco suggests otherwise.

“Hillary is actually not a significant character in ‘Impeachment’ because it’s really told from the point of view of these women who were really far from the center of power,” Landgraf said. “Hillary is a character in it, but she’s not one of the main characters in it.”

It defies logic how any story about Bill Clinton’s impeachment could downplay the significance of his wife, Hillary, who smeared Lewinsky as a “narcissistic loony toon” and blamed the intern for leading her husband astray.

When the Lewinsky scandal erupted in 1998, Hillary Clinton vehemently defended her husband and dismissed the allegations as “a vast right-wing conspiracy.”

After repeated denials, Bill Clinton ultimately confessed his guilt following an investigation that cost American taxpayers $80 million.

If FX truly cared about chronicling “women who were really far from the center of power,” they should focus more on Paula Jones and include Juanita Broaddrick.

Broaddrick, a retired nurse, accused Clinton of raping her in 1978 when he was the attorney general of Arkansas. Like other Clinton accusers, she said Hillary threatened her when she first came forward with her rape allegations.

Similarly, former Arkansas state employee Jones sued Bill Clinton for sexual harassment in 1994 when he was president, saying he had harassed her when he was governor of Arkansas.

Jones’ lawsuit led to the bombshell revelations that Clinton had a sexual relationship with Lewinsky.

In 1998, Clinton settled Jones’ lawsuit by paying her a whopping $850,000 (that’s equivalent to $1.4 million today).

Broaddrick and Jones said Democrats enabled and covered up his predatory behavior for decades.

“No human being was protected more than Bill Clinton was,” Broaddrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in 2017. “And no human being was more harassed and ridiculed and trashed as Bill Clinton’s victims were.”

Jones agreed. “They ridiculed us. We were called all kind of names,” she said. “We were not believed.”

She underscored that Hillary Clinton orchestrated the smear campaigns against her husband’s numerous accusers.

“Let me tell you: Hillary knew what he was doing,” Jones said. “The only reason why they stayed together is because it was a political marriage.”

