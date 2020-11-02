CNN is the home of fear-mongering, actress Kirstie Alley said in a new interview in which she lambasted the network over its COVID-19 coverage.

“They’re terrifying people 24/7 but they don’t have any additional preventatives. They’re saying the same thing. We’ve heard the same thing,” Alley said Sunday on the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Alley said that useful information for Americans trying to avoid the disease would be more helpful than the same-old, same-old.

“If they were coming up with new preventatives, I’d be happy to listen, you know? Or, God forbid, we come up with any new therapeutics,” said Alley.

Alley accused CNN of “broadcasting terror” as a way of distracting Americans from other issues.

“They’re broadcasting terror because it’s a deflection,” Alley said.

“They don’t want to talk about when the thing came out with Biden and is he in cahoots with China? Is he in cahoots with Ukraine? OK, Let’s find out.”

Alley, a Fox News fan, said she recently agreed to entreaties from her friends to give CNN a try.

“It was like, ‘Oh my God,’ I would be horrified to walk out of the house and it doesn’t do anyone any good, is the thing,” she said.

“We all know, we’re not deaf. We can hear and we can see. Just because we’re voting Republican doesn’t mean we can’t hear or see, so we know there is this death count but it’s like they want to stand in the town square and bring out the dead.”

“They act like we aren’t affected. They act like the only people who get this disease are Democrats.”

Alley took her feelings about CNN to Twitter last week.

“Omg CNN you are worse than MARSHA MARSHA MARSHA Why don’t you report on JOE BIDEN AND HUNTER BIDEN reports and evidence of COLLUSION with UKRAINE RUSSIA AND CHINA? Instead of COVID COVID COVID I pity your viewers who you control with FEAR FEAR FEAR,” she tweeted.

— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Why don’t you report on JOE BIDEN AND HUNTER BIDEN reports and evidence of COLLUSION with UKRAINE RUSSIA AND CHINA? Instead of

COVID COVID COVID I pity your viewers who you control with FEAR FEAR FEAR — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG,” Alley tweeted next.

— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

In her interview Sunday, Alley called herself the “poster girl for COVID correctness” by saying she follows all government rules to avoid spreading — or catching — the disease.

Alley said there is no question that the threat posed by the disease is real.

“I’m not downplaying it at all,” she said. “I have friends who have gotten COVID, I had two friends that almost died, I’m not downplaying it. I’m just saying what good does it do anyone if you’re provoking terror? It makes people commit suicide, it makes people not go to the doctor if they have a different thing happening, like cancer, God forbid, or pneumonia, God forbid” she said.

“They won’t show up at the hospital because they’re afraid they’ll get COVID.”

Pointing to the overall rise in suicides, Alley said she, and others, could use a dash of hope.

