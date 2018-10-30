Hollywood Star Threatens Revolution, ‘Blood in the Streets’ if Democrats Don’t Win

Character actor James Cromwell said in a recent interview that he believed there would be a revolution and “blood in the streets” if Americans didn’t stop President Donald Trump.

Cromwell made his controversial statements in an interview on the red carpet at the Carney Awards on Oct. 28.

“This is nascent fascism. We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism,” Cromwell told Variety.

“If we don’t stop (President Trump) now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets,” he added.

The 78-year-old actor is known for his part in movies such as “Babe,” “Star Trek: First Contact” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Cromwell reiterated some of the same sentiments during his acceptance speech for an award received for his character work. Cromwell said he believes that the nation is headed toward a violent solution if the current administration isn’t dismantled.

“We’re living in very curious times, and something is coming up, which is desperately important to this country and to this planet, and that is an election, in which hopefully in some measure we are going to take back our democracy,” Cromwell said, according to Fox News.

“We will have a government that represents us and not the donor class. We will cut through the corruption, (and) we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”

The Hollywood Reporter also spoke with Cromwell at the Carney Awards and reported that he had no problems turning his comments toward the political.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter how he felt about the work of character actors being overlooked or taken for granted, Cromwell responded, “I would complain more, but I’m not a woman. I’m not a minority. I’m not black. I’m not American Indian. I’m not disabled.”

“All of those are part of the palette of reality, and they should be represented, and it should be normal. It should be normal to have a bank clerk who has cerebral palsy. It should be normal to have a woman as an executive. It should be normal to have a black person as a scientist.”

Cromwell also freely said that he is supporting “very progressive Democrat(s) everywhere.”

“Whose voice are they gonna listen to?” Cromwell continued. “When Kavanaugh gets up there, who are they gonna listen to? Who’s Lindsey Graham gonna listen to? He listens to the people who have to have Kavanaugh because Kavanaugh is going to give them more judgments in favor of business and against labor than anybody. He is going to screw over women big time. So that issue is gone. We can’t use the courts anymore.”

Cromwell has also taken up voicing his political views, unfettered, on social media.

His Twitter is covered in posts that range from reminding people to vote to retweets from Jake Tapper, Alyssa Milano and other left-leaning political activists.

“This is it folks! Two years of frustration, fear, and fighting comes down to this,” Cromwell tweeted. “VOTE. Our future depends on it.”

