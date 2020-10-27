Hollywood stars voiced their outrage over Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court as she was sworn in on Monday night.

Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard tweeted that there was not a “shred of doubt that this woman has total contempt of other women who demand #reproductivejustice.”

She went on to say Barrett “will do anything to destroy #LGBTQ marriage & protection, she is controlled by her religious dogma & has relented all sense of intellectual acuity we need to brace ourselves.”

Actor Daniel Newman said Barrett and her fellow justices would take away the rights of women, minorities and the LGBT community.

“BYE GAY RIGHTS,” he tweeted. “Bye Women’s Rights. Bye Trans Rights.

“Bye African-American & Latino Equality… Now racist people can legally Fire you & say it’s because of their ‘RELIGION.'”

Cher lamented that Barrett could help determine the winner of the presidential election and undo a litany of liberal achievements.

“New Supreme Court Crazy’s 1st Case, May Decide Presidency,” the singer and actress tweeted. “One Week After Election She’ll Vote Down Affordable Care Act, No Preexisting Condts. She’ll Keep Trump’s Taxes Hidden, Bring Up ROE V.WADE. Undo & Vote Against LGBTQ Rights, & ON & ON.

“VOTE NOW, OUR LIVES DEPEND ON YOUR VOTE.”

Following the election, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act — popularly known as Obamacare — and a case that pits religious liberty against LGBT rights, among others, according to Scotus Blog.

Barrett, 48, became the fifth woman appointed to the high court and the first to be a mother of school-age children.

The Senate confirmed her earlier in the evening in a 52-48 vote.

President Donald Trump hosted an event for the new justice Monday night at the White House where she was sworn as an associate justice by fellow Justice Clarence Thomas.

“My fellow Americans, even though we judges don’t face elections, we still work for you,” Barrett said. “It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law, and the judicial independence that is so central to it.

“The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor, and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences.

“I love the Constitution and the democratic republic that it establishes, and I will devote myself to preserving it.”

However, Rob Reiner called the event a “campaign event for a disgraceful desperate Sociopath.”

“The Corruption is shameless,” the actor and producer tweeted.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano used Barrett’s appointment as a rallying call for her followers to vote Democrat.

“F— Republicans. Vote them all out. They don’t care about your family or helping you put food on the table. All they care about is power and money,” she tweeted.

“Vote Democrat up and down the ballot to protect the most vulnerable among us. #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica.”

She added that “women’s rights are on the ballot.”

“That’s why I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. If you haven’t voted yet, make your plan to vote today,” Milano tweeted.

Several other Hollywood stars, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Bateman and Kumail Nanjiani, chained their tweets together in an effort to use Barrett’s appointment to raise money for Democratic candidates.

“6-3 doesn’t represent me. Flip states blue, stop the GOP,” they said.

