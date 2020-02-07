Hollywood Stars Melt Down Over Trump Acquittal, Celebration Speech

If there was an Oscar for the loudest outrage over President Donald Trump’s acquittal on the impeachment charges against him, the Hollywood competition would be fierce.

The Senate voted Wednesday to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in relation to his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The verdict, and the president’s speech Thursday celebrating it, sent Hollywood liberals into a tizzy.

“Trump and Clinton sure did respond differently to being impeached,” tweeted actress Alyssa Milano who posted a video comparing Trump’s comments with those of former President Bill Clinton, who was acquitted in February 1999 after his impeachment.

Entertainer Bette Midler vented her spleen about Trump’s acquittal.

“#Trump’s learned nothing from the experience of being impeached. He will continue his criminal ways & then double down, knowing he’s gotten away with it once again. He will be like Robert Mugabwe, dictator of Zimbabwe, who lasted 40 YEARS, dying at 95, with his nation in ruins,” she tweeted.

Jon Cryer, who formerly starred on the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” slammed those celebrating with the president.

Trump critic and former “Star Trek” actor George Takei had to sound off as well.

Actor and director Rob Reiner was livid over Trump’s acquittal.

The president on Wednesday gathered supporters at a White House event during which he talked about impeachment and what came before it.

“I want to apologize to my family for having them have to go through a phony, rotten deal by some very evil and sick people. And Ivanka is here, and my sons and my whole family, and that includes Barron. That includes Barron, who is up there as a young boy,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

During his remarks, he said opposition to him “never really stopped.”

“We’ve been going through this now for over three years,” the president said. “It was evil. It was corrupt. It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars.

“And this should never, ever happen to another president ever. I don’t know that other presidents would have been able to take it. Some people said, ‘No, they wouldn’t have.’ But I can tell you, at a minimum, you have to focus on this because it can get away very quickly. No matter who you have with you, it can get away very quickly. It was a disgrace.”

He added, “We’ve been treated very unfairly. Fortunately, we have great men and women that came to our defense. If we didn’t, this would have been a horrific incident for our country.”

