The snooty wrath of Hollywood’s liberal elite descended upon President Donald Trump after he dominated Thursday’s debate in Nashville, Tennesse, against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, amid the ritual condemnation of the president, some celebrities panned Biden’s showing and supported Trump.

“Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo labeled the president a “colossal liar,” an attack copied by director Rob Reiner.

I want to live in a country where we have a President who isn’t a colossal liar. #WithBidenWeCan — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

The lies. All those lies. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 23, 2020

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano, who has been in a perpetual state of outrage since the 2016 election, was aghast that the controversy over emails from a laptop that belonged to Biden’s son, Hunter, and questions that he may have been involved in using the office of the vice president for his own gain were brought up at all.

Trump can’t attack Biden so he attacks Biden’s family. It’s disgusting. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 23, 2020

Actress Sophia Bush expressed outrage over the treatment of illegal immigrant families.

45 is an evil person. Period. These babies were stolen from their mothers and they are never going to see them again. This is depraved. This is an attack on human rights. For no reason but glee at cruelty. Trump should be jailed for this. https://t.co/2KAGknERqh — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Josh Gad shared that he was all in for Biden.

Cheering at my screen right now. Cheering. Go Joe!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uYQHtyxsF9 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 23, 2020

Although Hollywood runs far to the left, not all of the replies from the entertainment world trashed Trump.

Actress Kirstie Alley named Trump the winner of the confrontation.

You are on fire on this one Mr. President!! He just Lost.. he’s toast — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 23, 2020

Kevin Sorbo said that at a time when the Hunter Biden investigations are trying to learn the extent of the former vice president’s involvement in his son’s dealings, the elder Biden made at least one serious gaffe.

“I have not taken a single penny from any foreign government…”

-Joe Biden That was a mistake — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 23, 2020

Trump partisan Joy Villa said her piece about which candidate is most honest.

.@JoeBiden is 100000% corrupt. Pass it on… — Joy Villa TEXT JOY to 88022 for Trump (@Joy_Villa) October 23, 2020

In an Op-Ed for Forbes, Gene Del Vecchio indicated that liberal celebrities hoping their fan bases will morph into Biden voters might be deluding themselves.

“It is common for Hollywood stars to share their opinions on just about every political and social issue in order to sway a multitude of voters,” he wrote. “But surprise! Studies show that most voters care very little about what celebrities think, and astonishingly, their efforts often have the opposite effect.

Del Vecchio said, “While it is true that some of today’s consumers want to devour both a celebrity’s entertainment and political beliefs, most fans prefer not to be inundated with their opinions, especially those that force them into contrived choices.

“So when in doubt, celebrities should keep their opinions to themselves, as hard as that is to do. They are swaying no one, and might be hurting their cause more than helping it.”

