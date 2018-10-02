SECTIONS
Crowd of Hollywood Stars Heading to DC To Protest Kavanaugh

Alicia KeysJamie McCarthy / Getty ImagesAlicia Keys attends Variety's Power of Women: New York at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 5:31pm
Celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Lena Duham and more are headed for Capitol Hill this week to protest the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The protest will be held Thursday outside the E. Barrett Prettman Courthouse, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Advertisements for the event, which has been named “Bravery Is Contagious,” also bears the logo of the Women’s March, and encourages supporters to protest in person or in their communities and to call their Senators.

Featured on an advertisement is the contact information for Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, all of whom are key votes for the nomination.

Along with the contact information is a laundry list of celebrities, singers, actors and comedians who are slated to attend and speak at the protest.

TRENDING: Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

“If there was ever a moment when the voice of the people can come together in concert to change the fate of our nation, this is it,” the promotional site, organized by the Party Majority PAC, said.

“Arm in arm, organized and ready, every child, woman, and man, must take to the streets to protest this nomination.

“The legitimacy of the nation’s highest court is at stake as is the future of our country.”

The urgency with which they encourage voters to support their #CANCELKAVANAUGH protest is explained by the timeline that was put on the Senate vote.

“We anticipate a vote on the Senate floor to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as early as Friday,” their website reads. “It is critical we make our voices heard on the ground in Washington on Thursday.”

Protesters have been in Washington for days, as the Ford-Kavanaugh hearings were underway before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

From the onset, the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing was fraught with protests, yelling and multiple arrests, even from those who made it inside the Senate rooms.

Those protests escalated when a 36-year-old allegation was made against Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school.

The accusation picked up enough traction to delay the confirmation vote on Kavanaugh, and he and Ford were both brought to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee late last week.

RELATED: NY Times Admits Writer of Kavanaugh Bar Fight Piece Shouldn’t Have Been Covering the Story

One of the senators mentioned on the PAC’s website, Sen. Jeff Flake, said he believed Kavanaugh was qualified for the position, but stood with Democratic senators to demand an FBI investigation.

Flake was cornered by several protesters in an elevator shortly before that, and political pundits have theorized that the women’s loud and impassioned pleas might have made a difference in Flake’s decision on how to vote.

