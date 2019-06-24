Hollywood Stars Teaming Up for Live Performance of the Mueller Report

A Hollywood cast is set to perform a live reading of the Mueller report, in a play titled “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts,” on Monday, NBC reported.

Stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zachary Quinto, Piper Perabo, Michael Shannon and others will appear in the live production organized by Law Works.

“Join us for an historic live play in 10 acts ripped from the pages of the Mueller report,” the Law Works website reads.

The play was written by Robert Schenkkan, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1992, for his play about American mythology, The Kentucky Cycle.

Law Works purports to “engage bipartisan voices” and educate the public on “the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of our judicial institutions.”

TRENDING: Trump Tells Foreign Countries They Need To Protect Themselves: ‘We Don’t Even Need To Be There’

According to their website, the organization “partners with leaders in the legal, judicial, national security, law enforcement community, and current and former elected and appointed officials to explain how the rule of law is the foundation of a healthy democracy,” and works to “expose current threats to core American values and electoral systems.”

“The play lets the facts and Mueller’s words tell the story of a President who likely obstructed justice and a campaign that not only knew Russia wanted them to win, but welcomed it,” the executive director of Law Works, David Wade, said in a statement to CNN.

Other celebrities set to appear in the show include Alyssa Milano, Mark Hamill, John Lithgow, Aidan Quinn, Joel Grey, Wilson Cruz, Gina Gershon, Jason Alexander, Justin Long, Noah Emmerich, Ben McKenzie, Frederick Weller, Kevin Kline and Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin McAlister, a spokesperson for Law Works, said Mark Hamill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have pre-recorded videos to be used in the show.

Will you be tuning in to the show tonight? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (17 Votes) 99% (1527 Votes)

The play follows the release of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Despite Mueller finding no evidence of collusion, Democrats and celebrities have found increasingly imaginative ways to keep the Russian collusion narrative alive.

In a video published by NowThisNews on Thursday, actor Robert De Niro appeared alongside Martin Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Rosie Perez, Stephen King and others to accuse President Donald Trump of lying.

RELATED: Top Dem. Schiff Tells Mueller That ‘Time and Patience Are Running Out’

In the video, celebrities make reference to comments made by Trump which they believe meet the definition of collusion.

“The Investigation” will be streamed live on the Law Works website at 9 p.m. ET.

It comes just weeks before a different production at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. will present a reading of the Mueller report over a period of 11 hours.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.