Hollywood Stars Triggered as Trump Leaves Hospital: 'Serial Killer'

By Jack Davis
Published October 6, 2020 at 9:16am
Celebrities frothed with outrage after President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday and urged Americans to come out from under the shadow of fear the coronavirus has provoked.

Many focused their hatred on words Trump tweeted before leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” the president tweeted Monday.

Trump’s urging Americans to overcome their fear of the virus was met with withering scorn from a number of Hollywood figures.

Rosie O’Donnell, with whom Trump has feuded for years, also joined in by sending an expletive at White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who in printable words she called a “deluded enabler.”

Melissa Blundo, chairwoman of the No Mask Nevada PAC, said the COVID hype is overblown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Do you agree with President Trump?

“I’m not saying the coronavirus isn’t real. I’m not saying that it isn’t a pandemic,” she said. “I believe tuberculosis could be called a pandemic when it kills a person every 21 seconds, but we haven’t shut down the entire world. I just find it interesting that we are taking this particular pandemic and shutting down economies.”

“Unreported Truths” author Alex Berenson flat-out praised the president for his message.

“Maybe the smartest comment @realdonaldtrump has ever made,” he tweeted. “For too long we have let this virus — and the media’s hysteria around it — dominate us. We need to take back our lives, our schools, and our whole world.”

During a Monday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Berenson again applauded Trump’s words.

“That might be the most presidential thing this president has ever said,” he said. “He’s not actually saying ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid.’ He’s saying don’t be afraid of one another. Because this is a respiratory virus. It spreads between people. And the only way to make it go away permanently is to lock us all away permanently. And that can’t happen. That is not compatible with life.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







