Celebrities frothed with outrage after President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday and urged Americans to come out from under the shadow of fear the coronavirus has provoked.

Many focused their hatred on words Trump tweeted before leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” the president tweeted Monday.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Trump’s urging Americans to overcome their fear of the virus was met with withering scorn from a number of Hollywood figures.

You are faking your recovery! This is the dexamethasone talking! https://t.co/iH4fk1VaMB — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 5, 2020

Today, while on a cocktail of drugs he has told people not to be afraid of covid, while also calling for an “Army for Trump” to “fight” for him at polling stations. THIS IS NOT ALRIGHT. THIS IS NOT NORMAL. THIS IS NOT HEALTHY. THIS IS SO INCREDIBLY DANGEROUS. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 5, 2020

Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you https://t.co/H8CGlD9DcZ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 5, 2020

“Don’t be afraid of Covid” America! With a helicopter at your disposal and access to treatments only a President can get, you too will get though this just fine in time to get back to your state of the art in-house medical facility with 24 hour care and the best doctors around! https://t.co/PKkhl3qZHu — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 5, 2020

The sick #IdiotInChief just tweeted that “I never felt better in 20 years. Don’t be afraid of getting COVID!”

TELL THAT TO THE DEAD! Must be pumped up from steroids & getting medications no one else in the world can get. He shoulda said “#ImHighAsAKite”#Base, go get Covid! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2020

I’d rather have Covid dominate my life than you, you giant jackass. Covid isn’t destroying my country on purpose, like you are. https://t.co/myWK62MwC6 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2020

Don’t be afraid of covid? Tell that to the 210,000 families who have lost loved ones. To the Black, Brown and Indigenous folks disproportionately affected. With tens of millions of jobs lost and the economy tanked. Many of us isolated for months. You’re the cruelest. #votehimout https://t.co/QhM47Pa3lx — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 5, 2020

by whom and how close were they to his face – he is a super spreader and he cares not whom he kills #25thAmendment #AmericaOrTrump https://t.co/q9iLXBuseK — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 6, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell, with whom Trump has feuded for years, also joined in by sending an expletive at White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who in printable words she called a “deluded enabler.”

Melissa Blundo, chairwoman of the No Mask Nevada PAC, said the COVID hype is overblown, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m not saying the coronavirus isn’t real. I’m not saying that it isn’t a pandemic,” she said. “I believe tuberculosis could be called a pandemic when it kills a person every 21 seconds, but we haven’t shut down the entire world. I just find it interesting that we are taking this particular pandemic and shutting down economies.”

“Unreported Truths” author Alex Berenson flat-out praised the president for his message.

“Maybe the smartest comment @realdonaldtrump has ever made,” he tweeted. “For too long we have let this virus — and the media’s hysteria around it — dominate us. We need to take back our lives, our schools, and our whole world.”

Maybe the smartest comment @realdonaldtrump has ever made. For too long we have let this virus – and the media’s hysteria around it – dominate us. We need to take back our lives, our schools, and our whole world. https://t.co/gg02p3wgiM — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 5, 2020

During a Monday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Berenson again applauded Trump’s words.

“That might be the most presidential thing this president has ever said,” he said. “He’s not actually saying ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid.’ He’s saying don’t be afraid of one another. Because this is a respiratory virus. It spreads between people. And the only way to make it go away permanently is to lock us all away permanently. And that can’t happen. That is not compatible with life.”

