Hollywood Superstar Zachary Levi Endorses Trump, Goes Viral: 'Make it Great Again'

On Saturday, Hollywood leading man Zachary Levi endorsed former President Donald Trump at a pro-Trump rally in Dearborn, Michigan.

The rally was part of the Reclaim America Tour featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who both endorsed Trump in recent months.

Levi is no Hollywood lightweight.

The actor has starred in massively successful films such as Disney’s “Tangled” and Warner Bros./DC’s “Shazam!”

Videos of Levi’s endorsement of Trump quickly went viral online.

The following clip, for example, has garnered 5.5 million views on X as of Sunday.

BREAKING: Hollywood Superstar Zachary Levi just came out in full support of Trump, saying he initially supported RFK Jr. He just gave a beautiful speech in Michigan “I stand with Bobby and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump.” “My parents were… pic.twitter.com/YE5NsQG5rJ — George (@BehizyTweets) September 28, 2024

“I’m not gonna take too much time, but I did just wanna just give you a little context about why Shazam is sitting here talking to you about these various things,” Levi said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Is this a big endorsement for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (39 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“I grew up in my family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in.”

My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.”

Levi previously endorsed Kennedy Jr., though once the Democrat-turned-independent dropped out of the race himself to endorse Trump, Levi’s endorsement shifted as well.

It appears that Gabbard and Kennedy Jr.’s endorsements and involvement with the Trump campaign convinced Levi to shift his support.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again,” Levi said.

“And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there.”

And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

Heading into the November election, polling between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump has been neck and neck.

At this point in the race, it’s quite likely that every endorsement matters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.