Hollywood's Heaviest Hitters Are Going to Bat for Kamala - And It's Not Making Much of a Difference

The left just doesn’t know what to do about former President Donald Trump.

His enemies have impugned, impeached, indicted, convicted and even shot at him — but Trump continues to appear unstoppable.

This fact has kept them locked in an endless loop of returning to previously tried-and-true tactics in the hopes that this will be the thing that is finally his undoing.

The latest attempt has involved trotting out celebrities to make the case to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in a last-ditch effort to save her candidacy in the remaining days of the presidential race.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Harris has collected endorsements from an array of fabulous and famous people, including Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem and others.

They believe sheer star power will catapult Harris — the worst Democratic candidate since Walter Mondale — to victory.

After nearly a decade of smears and accusations leveled at Trump to paint him in the worst possible light, Harris still can’t get more than a modest lead in the polls, if any at all.

But the left thinks magic words from an entertainer will overcome that fact.

Cue Swift, who arguably has the most star power, and her support for Harris in an Instagram post on Sept. 10.

Are you easily able to separate an artist from his or her politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 45% (15 Votes) No: 55% (18 Votes)

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she shared alongside a picture of herself holding her cat.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift claimed.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she gushed, hitting all the usual leftist talking points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Clooney, for his part, opened the door for Harris to run when he penned an opinion piece for the New York Times in July, urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the race because of his obvious mental decline.

“We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign,” Clooney admitted.

Recently, has-been singer Bruce Springsteen lent his voice — which has become unbearably warbly with age — to Harris and vice presidential running mate Tim Walz at a Georgia rally.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip of this week’s performance captioned “Bruce Springsteen’s performance of ‘Dancing in the Dark’ at the Harris-Obama rally in Georgia.”

here’s Bruce Springsteen’s performance of “Dancing in the Dark” at the Harris-Obama rally in Georgia pic.twitter.com/5nHv7F1P7p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2024

Eminem also came out of the woodwork this week to encourage fans in his hometown of Detroit to vote for Harris, perhaps moved by a certain kinship with another alleged domestic abuser.

It’s clear that the entertainment world has received its marching orders from the Democratic Party as the Harris campaign is in a tailspin.

Unfortunately for them, it’s too little, too late.

There’s little more than a week to go before Election Day, and Harris should have this sealed up by now — but she’s a lousy candidate and people aren’t moved by celebrities who tell them otherwise.

As the entertainment world has become flooded with content from outside of Hollywood, celebrity influence and power have become equally diluted.

Nobody cares what some washed-up singer or billionaire cat lady has to say about anything, let alone politics.

If they had, Trump would never have won in 2016, gained more votes in 2020, or become the GOP nominee in 2024.

The left is pinning its hopes on celebrity endorsements while trying another reboot of the Trump-is-Hitler narrative for one last push.

It won’t make any difference.

They’re powerless to chip away at Trump’s appeal because they’ve misunderstood it from the start—and not even the political shellacking Harris is in for will wake them up.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.