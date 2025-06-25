Hollywood's New It Guy Exposes Himself as the Raging Hypocrite He Really Is

Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal launched an attack against “Harry Potter” series author J.K. Rowling on Tuesday, when a Vanity Fair cover story came out in which he called her a bully who makes him “f***ing sick” for her stance on the transgenderism.

“Bullies make me f***ing sick,” he told Vanity when the topic of J.K. Rowling came up.

The author has been at the center of controversy for her refusal to acknowledge people as being the opposite sex of which they were born.

Pascal reportedly has a self-proclaimed transgender younger sibling and had already gone after Rowling for purportedly exhibiting “heinous loser behavior” earlier this year.

This was due to her celebrating a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that stated self-proclaimed transgender women cannot legally be considered women and self-proclaimed transgender men are not to be legally considered men.

“The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I f***ing helping?’” he asked during the interview.

“It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f***ing sick.”

Pascal is arguably one of the biggest male stars in Hollywood right now. From Netflix’s “Narcos,” to the popular Disney+ series “The Mandalorian, ” to his most recent work with HBO on “Game of Thrones” and “The Last of Us,” he’s known to millions. His fame is even set to grow as he joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the upcoming “Fantastic Four” film.

It’s odd how he did not use his up-and-coming clout to “help” his former Disney co-star Gina Carano when she was sandbagged and fired by Disney for expressing personal views on social media about hatred becoming toxic.

Because she invoked Nazi Germany as an example, she was cancelled.

Carano sued Disney and won a recent ruling that will force the conglomerate to produce documents related to Pascal and other actors.

She co-starred with him on “The Mandalorian” as Cara Dune, a fan-favorite character, for two seasons.

Whatever the outcome, it feels like Pascal is fronting for his new elite buddies in Hollywood.

If he disagrees with Rowling, so be it. But to huff, puff, and curse like a child so he could have a temper tantrum on the front page of a major magazine is juvenile, and wrong.

This is a pattern in Hollywood. The more famous you become, the closer to the script you have to stick.

Regardless of his personal ties to the transgender issue, it’s the tone and moral authority with which he speaks that turns off a large portion of the country. It’s simply patronizing.

Actors act. They play pretend for a living.

Some are intelligent artists, who may have something to say beyond the film they work on, yet most are only good at acting like somebody else for a small period of time.

Though entertaining, this does not entitle them to be the final arbiter on all social issues, or give them license to become judge, jury, and executioner when something controversial comes along.

