Former President Donald Trump is, without question, a beloved figure by many Americans, from the blue collar workers to the Hollywood elites.

But was Trump one of the greatest presidents in American history?

One of Trump’s most famous friends “absolutely” thinks so.

In a wide-ranging piece with Variety, legendary actor Jon Voight discussed a number of heavy topics with the outlet’s Stephen Rodrick, including his strained relationship with A-list actress and daughter Angelina Jolie.

(“She has been exposed to propaganda,” Voight said of Jolie’s pro-Palestinian activism. “She’s been influenced by anti-Semitic people.”)

Rodrick, who calls Voight “Hollywood’s most outspoken Trump supporter,” noted how Voight recollects the first meeting between the two.

“It was at a party in New York in the 1990s,” Voight told Rodrick. “[Trump] came all the way across the room to tell me how much he loved one of my films.

“I was so impressed.”

So impressed was Voight that all these years later, the longtime Hollywood actor felt completely comfortable comparing Trump to one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history.

“I ask him if he seriously thinks Trump is the equal of Abraham Lincoln in the pantheon of American presidents, as he has repeatedly stated,” Rodrick wrote.

“Absolutely,” Voight responded.

“Who else has faced greater challenges and enemies since Lincoln?”

(Rodrick, whose tone comes off as anti-Trump throughout the piece, posited that FDR had faced greater challenges than Trump.)

Voight was quick to note, however, that the National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal that Trump bestowed upon him wasn’t a factor in his calling Trump one of the greatest presidents ever.

“I don’t care about all that stuff,” Voight said. “I only have a few years left, and I want to spend them trying to save our American way of life.”

Voight, after an “actor’s pause,” added, “It’s slipping away forever.”

When Rodrick reconnected with Voight after the July 13 assassination attempt of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the longtime actor was even more bullish on Trump.

Voight pushed back when Rodrick suggested that both sides of the political aisle turn down the temperature on rhetoric to avoid a potential catastrophe.

“Well, that’s your opinion,” Voight told Rodrick. “I’m very careful about what I say. But when I see the attacks on this man, I know they’re coming from a hateful, evil place.”

“I’ve been the most outspoken supporter of Donald Trump in Hollywood,” Voight told Rodrick “with pride.”

The actor continued: “I’ve been saying he’s the answer, the only answer. Now, after this, maybe they will look at Jon Voight in a different way.

“If Donald Trump is being revealed in this way, maybe they will see a supporter like me in a different light.”

A seemingly exasperated Rodrick ended his lengthy piece with the following: “I wish him a good night. There is nothing left to say.”

