The Holy Grail of Arthritis Relief?

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

If you or someone you love are among those 50 million affected by arthritis, then you know that it’s more than just a simple inconvenience — arthritis can be a debilitating condition that limits your ability to do the most basic things in life.

The bad news: There is no known cure for arthritis. While there is no cure, there are things you can do to help keep joints working by reducing pain and inflammation.

Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle changes that can reduce inflammation and, in turn, reduce pain, include:

Weight loss. Extra weight puts more stress on weight-bearing joints, such as the hips and knees.

Some exercises may help reduce joint pain and stiffness. These include swimming, walking, low-impact aerobic exercise, and range-of-motion exercises. Stretching exercises may also help keep the joints flexible.

Activity and rest. To reduce stress on your joints, switch between activity and rest. This can help protect your joints and reduce your symptoms.

A Safe, Effective, and Surprising Treatment

In addition to lifestyle changes, there are medications that can dramatically reduce inflammation and pain, letting you get back to living your life. One of the most promising new treatments comes from a medication that you know well, but just never knew could be used to treat arthritis: Ivermectin.

Inflammation Is at the Core of COVID and Arthritis Symptoms

Inflammation is the body’s protective response to injury or infection, but sometimes it gets out of control, causing problems in diseases like COVID-19, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and osteoarthritis (OA). Scientists have discovered that these three diseases trigger similar patterns inside the body, leading to swelling, pain, and tissue damage.

Given Ivermectin’s effectiveness against COVID-19, it shouldn’t be surprising then that Ivermectin is showing remarkably promising results in treating arthritis.

COVID and Arthritis

When someone has COVID-19, RA, or OA, their immune system releases chemicals known as cytokines. Cytokines are signaling proteins the body uses to call immune cells to fight infection or heal injury. In these conditions, cytokines become overly active and rally too many immune cells, leading to inflammation that can hurt rather than heal.

This happens with COVID-19 (as part of the “cytokine storm”), as well as with RA (causing joint swelling and damage) and OA (resulting in chronic joint pain and breakdown).

Ivermectin’s Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Initially developed to kill parasites, studies suggest Ivermectin helps modulate inflammation, as well. How does it do that you might ask:

NF- κ B Pathway Inhibition: Blocks the master switch, reducing swelling and tissue damage.

Direct Cytokine Suppression: Lowers TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β levels, limiting harmful inflammation.

MAPK Pathway Modulation: Prevents the inflammatory chain reaction within cells.

JAK/STAT Pathway Interference: Slows the JAK/STAT proteins, putting the brake on chronic inflammation. Beneficial in COVID-19 and RA.

Novel Integrin-Based Mechanism: May block another “doorway” that inflammatory messengers use to exacerbate tissue damage.

Because COVID-19, RA, and OA share similar internal signaling pathways that drive inflammation, medications like Ivermectin that block these steps could potentially help treat all three.

Where to Get American-Made Ivermectin

For over 30 years, Ivermectin has been trusted worldwide — Nobel Prize–winning, FDA-approved, and proven safe for millions.

We know Ivermectin works, but how can we guarantee that the Ivermectin you order is actually made here in the U.S.A. — not in China? That’s where The Wellness Company comes in!

The Wellness Company and its freedom-fighting medical experts — like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Kelly Victory — are the gold standard for providing safe, effective, and affordable medical solutions. The Wellness Company’s doctors are the doctors who courageously told the truth during the pandemic, and they continue to be the nation’s leading voices for putting the health and well-being of the American people above the greed and profits of big pharma and the medical establishment.

Not Just Made in America — But at a Price You Can’t Beat

While most other pharmacies are charging $5 a tablet for Ivermectin, often for lower dosage, The Wellness Company is offering higher dosage Ivermectin (18mg) at just $3.33 a tablet!

Discover what life free from inflammation feels like. Start your journey to better joint health today.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.