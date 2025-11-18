Charlie Kirk Security Team Warned University Police About Access to Rooftop Days Before Assassination

The person in charge of the security detail for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk says he warned Utah Valley University police about access to a rooftop days before Kirk’s assassination, shocking podcaster Shawn Ryan.

Kirk was assassinated during a TPUSA event at UVU on Sept. 10, during which he was debating attendees.

Brian Harpole of Integrity Security Solutions read Ryan texts during the episode of “The Shawn Ryan Show” in which he allegedly flagged UVU’s police chief about the rooftop used by Kirk’s alleged assassin on Sept. 8, two days before the assassination.







“We have some correspondence with the chief of the school uh on that day, on Monday, before Charlie was killed and why this hadn’t come out and why he won’t stand up like a man and admit this, I don’t know, but he’s watching a bunch of men lose their careers and he’s OK with it,” Harpole told Ryan.

“On Monday before, this correspondence went to Chief Long. ‘Hello, Chief Long. We received this message today from the student group. ‘There is a student roof access pretty close to where CK will be set up at the Utah Valley. (The Sorenson Center has a couple of staircases that go up to walkways on the roofs.)’”

“He comes back and the — so, for edification, the Sorenson Center was the building in front of the Losee Center, and so, he comes back, he says ‘You want, uh, access to the roof?’ and came back and said, ‘I was told students have access above us,’” Harpole continued.

“’If this is true, it would be nice to either have it controlled access or allow one of my guys to be there as well, if possible.’

“He comes back, and his last correspondence was, ‘I got you covered.’ What else am I to do when a command-level person from an accredited police department says, ‘I’ve got this area.’?”

Shawn Ryan responded by saying, “Holy s***.”

UVU did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Video released of the immediate aftermath of the assassination of Kirk shows the alleged gunman making his escape by dropping off the roof and fleeing.

Authorities arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, early on Sept. 12, accusing him of fatally shooting Kirk.

“So, literally, all they had to do is post anybody at that stairwell,” Ryan said.

