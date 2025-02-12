Border czar Tom Homan supports Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s claim that the leaker trying to thwart raids and mass deportations is coming from inside the FBI.

On Sunday, Noem posted a reply on social media platform X to a post by the Los Angeles Times stating a leaked document showed mass deportations were coming to L.A.

“The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law,” she wrote.

The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/HNW1ujf0Gd — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 9, 2025

In his appearance on Monday on Fox New’s “Hannity,” Homan corroborated that remark to host Sean Hannity.

“So early indications are this is coming from our own FBI. How certain are you of that?” Hannity asked.

SEAN HANNITY: How certain are you that the ICE raid leaks are coming from the FBI? TOM HOMAN: The Deputy Attorney General believes the leaks are coming from the FBI and he opened a criminal investigation. HOLY CRAP TREASON pic.twitter.com/hkueIzB3CG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

“I talked to the deputy attorney general this weekend. They’ve opened up a criminal investigation,” Homan told him.

After stating that Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove had taken action on the matter, Homan stated Bove also believes the FBI is to blame.

“He thinks the information is coming from there also, so we’ll let the investigation play out, but some of the leads point that way,” he said.

Fox News reported Tuesday that leaks allowed Venezuelan gang members from Tren de Aragua to evade federal agents in Aurora, Colorado, last week with only 30 people in custody from a raid.

The leak regarding L.A. reportedly laid out plans to target illegals and people with pending removal orders.

Homan promised swift punishment to Fox, stating, “I talked to the deputy attorney general all this weekend. They’ve opened up a criminal investigation, and they have promised that not only this person lose their job and lose their pension, they will go to jail.”

With Noem, Bove, and Homan supporting this claim, it’s not out of the realm of possibility considering how many holdovers from the last administration tried to burrow their way into Trump’s government and hamstring his agenda.

On Jan. 23, the Daily Wire exposed a scheme by former President Joe Biden’s administration to transfer a political appointee working for his and Vice President Kamala Harris’ transition teams to a contracted position in the Department of Labor.

Elizabeth Peña was set to begin her work as an International Relations Officer posting to LinkedIn that she aimed to “uphold the principles of dignity, equity, and justice in the workplace.”

Her firing was fortunate in not allowing a political agent to hide away in the Trump administration, but the FBI leaker presents a different level of concern.

These federal agents are targeting murders, gang members, and child traffickers.

This is incredibly dangerous work to make our country safe.

Tipping off these criminals does not just make deportations harder; it puts the lives of agents trying to do their jobs at risk.

