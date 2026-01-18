Homan Confirms ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good Is 'in Hiding' Amid Rabid Leftist Death Threats

Border czar Tom Homan said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross was “in hiding” for safety reasons after fatally shooting Renee Good during a Tuesday episode of “Will Cain Country.”

Homan’s comments on the show followed a federal Special Response Team swarming Ross’ Minneapolis residence and removing belongings on Friday, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. After host Will Cain suggested ICE agents should sue prominent left-wing individuals for defamation, Homan said they likely would and discussed Ross’ situation.

“I think things are so bad now, Will, you’re going to see that start happening… for this agent that was involved in the shooting, I think he’s going to wait for this investigation to play itself out and wait for them to come out with actual facts, what happened,” Homan said. “Then I think you may see him take action because I know for a fact now he has to be in hiding. I’ve seen a post this morning on the way to the studio here with his picture, ‘wanted for murder.’ It’s beyond the pale. So I think you’re going to see more of that happening now.”

Cain sought to confirm Ross was “in hiding.”

“Yes. For the safety of him and his family. I mean, there are wanted posters with his picture, his license plate number,” Homan said. “And the death threats against him and his family.”

Moreover, top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration inadvertently helped journalists identify Ross by revealing he had previously been dragged by someone’s car during a pursuit in June 2025.

Ross shot Good on Wednesday after she abruptly accelerated her car during a confrontation with ICE agents.

Democrats have claimed the shooting was murder, but the Trump administration has maintained that it was an act of self-defense.

