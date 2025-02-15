It’s been a busy few days for border czar Tom Homan.

Fresh off of a spat with New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Homan was in New York City pronouncing a new initiative to deport illegal immigrants, this time in concordance with a Democrat — New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

And he had a message for Adams if he didn’t follow through: “I’ll be in his office, up his butt saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?'”

That’s certainly one way to get the point across.

The announcement came during an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Friday, one day after a closed-door meeting with Adams — who, while a Democrat, ran on a law-and-order platform when he won the mayoralty in 2021.

It also came a day after several resignations from the Department of Justice over the DOJ’s decision to drop charges “without prejudice” — meaning they can be filed again — against Adams, who is accused of accepting perks from foreign officials.

In a filing, the DOJ said it “concluded that the dismissal is necessary because of appearances of impropriety and risks of interference with the 2025 elections in New York City” and “would interfere with the defendant’s ability to govern.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also acknowledged, however, that given the strength of the evidence, she did not feel a dismissal with prejudice — i.e., meaning the charges could be refiled — was warranted.

All that being said, if Adams is indeed a law-and-order mayor, working with Homan and Immigration and Customs Enforcement on deporting dangerous illegal immigrants should be job No. 1, and that’s what both men emphasized during their interview on Fox News.

“I came to New York City and I wasn’t going to leave with nothing,” Homan said during the interview.

One of the things he left with? A promise to open an ICE office on Rikers Island — New York City’s main jail — to deport “dangerous” illegal immigrants.

“Getting back in Rikers Island is a game changer,” Homan said.

“Not only do we get the bad guys really hitting the streets, the intelligence of how [Tren de Aragua] operates, where they’re operating, all this intelligence they gather at Rikers Island, we have access to.”

Adams, for his part, pitched it as part of his law-and-order initiative.

“The far left has hijacked this narrative [that] ICE is running in our schools, ICE is running in our churches, and they are creating this frenzy,” he said.

“They’re not in the business of just grabbing children. We need to just stop all this noise.

“Rikers Island, particularly after all the reforms, Rikers Island is now having some of the most dangerous people in our city. And by having ICE on Rikers Island, part of our gang intelligence, using our intel with NYPD correction officers, we could identify those gangs inside and outside on the street.”

Full interview here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

And Homan closed by noting he wanted results.

“If he doesn’t come through,” Homan said, “I’ll be back in New York City and we won’t be sitting on the couch.

“I’ll be in his office, up his butt saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?'”

As it turns out, Homan might be spending a lot of time in New York, come to think of it.

The Adams agreement came shortly after Homan announced he’d referred Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to the Department of Justice over a “Know Your Rights” webinar in which she told those who were the target of law enforcement raids to resist, assumedly with force.

“When one of these things [raids] comes to your backyard, you can resist, and when that happens over millions of people, is that you generate enough friction that they cannot go as fast as they want to go,” she said.

Homan said he didn’t know whether or not this was encouraging lawlessness, but he told Fox News he’d instructed officials to find out.

“I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general, [asking] at what level is that impediment?” Homan told Laura Ingraham. “Is that impediment? I’m not an attorney, I’m not a prosecutor.

“Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts? If so, what are we going to do about it?” he continued.

“Is she crossing the line? So I’m working with the Department of Justice and finding out, where is that line that they crossed? So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now, but I need the [assistant attorney general] to opine on that, because there’s an impediment. It’s impediment in my opinion. I’m not a prosecutor, but we need some further guidance on that.”

AOC, in her predictably AOC-ish way, clapped back with this, arguing telling people to break the law is her constitutional right:

“MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw” Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start https://t.co/vQ69UDyQnT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2025

Well, a lot of the people who she implored to take her advice are going to end up on Rikers Island. So is ICE.

Do the math and it’s a winning week for Tom Homan, no matter what happens to AOC herself.

