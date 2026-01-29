Share
Border czar Tom Homan speaks during a news conference Thursday about ongoing immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Border czar Tom Homan speaks during a news conference Thursday about ongoing immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Homan Promises 'Justice is Coming' to Those Funding and Organizing Interference with ICE Operations in Minneapolis

 By Randy DeSoto  January 29, 2026 at 1:43pm
Border Czar Tom Homan told reporters Thursday that “justice is coming” for those who fund and organize efforts to disrupt immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis.

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Berquam asked Homan, “Can you talk to us about what’s being done with the leadership on these Signal chats, on these WhatsApp chats, that are organizing the attacks against you, the obstruction against you? Are we going to be arresting those individuals, as well?”

Homan responded, “About the organization and the funding of the attacks on ICE, I’m not going to answer a lot about that, because I’m not gonna show our hand, but they’ll be held accountable. Justice is coming.”

He went on to state, “We’ve got to all remember … what started this. Four years of an open border, when millions of people were let into this country, unvetted.”

“The politicians that are continually attacking us — where were they the last four years, when the number of women and children sex-trafficked went to an all-time high? Where were they when a quarter of a million Americans died from fentanyl coming across the border?” Homan said.

“Now, we’re just trying to respond to what happened the last four years, and keep this country safe. And we’re arresting a lot of public safety threats and taking them off the streets.”

A reporter asked Homan to respond to a video shared Wednesday on social media showing Alex Pretti getting into a violent confrontation with federal agents more than a week before he was shot by Border Patrol officers during a skirmish with them on Saturday.

The footage from Jan. 13 showed Pretti, apparently armed (as he reportedly was again on Saturday), screaming at federal agents, “Assault me, motherf***er!” As one officer got into his vehicle, Pretti spat at him. He then kicked the SUV’s taillight multiple times, causing it to break off.

Warning: The video below contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive  

Agents responded by getting out of their vehicles, grabbing the Pretti, and pushing him to the ground. However, they ultimately let him go.

Homan declined to comment on the Jan. 13 video or Pretti’s death, saying he wants to let the investigation play out.

“The president, one of the words he said to me when I came up here, he said he doesn’t want to see anybody die,” Homan said. “I don’t want to see anybody die, even the people we’re looking for. I don’t want to see anybody die.”

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams, who was on the ground in Minneapolis, posted on Sunday on social media, “I’ve covered a lot of protests. Never seen anything quite like this. Organized is an understatement.”

“These people have spotters … all over the city,” she told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this month. “So they see who pulls in and out of the federal building, whether they’re ICE agents or not. They want to track you down, they want to put you in a database, and then it’s shared, according to DHS sources, through Signal chats.”

A former Special Forces soldier who served in Afghanistan posted Sunday on social media, “What’s unfolding in Minneapolis right now isn’t ‘protest.’ It’s low-level insurgency infrastructure, built by people who’ve clearly studied the playbook.”


“Signal groups at 1,000-member cap per zone. Dedicated roles: mobile chasers, plate checkers logging vehicle data into shared databases, 24/7 dispatch nodes vectoring assets, SALUTE-style reporting (Size, Activity, Location, Unit, Time, Equipment) on suspected federal vehicles,” the Army veteran noted.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




